AVON PARK – South Florida State College (SFSC) has hosted the Heartland Senior Games in Highlands County every year since 2000. However, they are being postponed in 2021.
“The decision to postpone the games was made due to the safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tina Gottus, director, Corporate and Community Education. “Please let everyone know that we look forward to returning and seeing our typical 500 or more participants when it is safe to return. Nothing has been planned in place of the Heartland Senior Games because we do not want a large gathering of this vulnerable population while the virus is still a threat. We hope everyone stays safe and we look forward to seeing them when it is safe.”
The Heartland Senior Games are open to men and women 50 years and older to compete against others of the same gender and age group. Some of the activities available to competitors are bowling, pickle ball, tennis, swimming, golf, cycling, table tennis, shuffleboard, Mah Jong, Euchre, and Bridge. Events in 2020 began in late January. The Games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as qualifying events for the Florida Senior Games for residents of DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, and surrounding counties. The Heartland Senior Games promote physical fitness, good health, and a competitive spirit among those seniors who live active lifestyles and inspire those who may not.
For more information about Heartland Senior Games, visit the SFSC website at southflorida.edu or call the SFSC Corporate and Community Education Department at 863-784-7032.