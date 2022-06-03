The Heartland Triathlon Youth Race that was scheduled to take place on Saturday has been canceled due to inclement weather.
A notice was released by the Heartland Triathlon organization that stated:
We have made the difficult decision to cancel the Heartland Triathlon Youth Race scheduled for Saturday, June 4th.
Athlete safety is very important and with the weather forecast showing significant weather Friday Night through Saturday, we are unwilling to put our athletes, volunteers and staff at risk. All youth entries have been deferred to the 2023 Heartland Triathlon and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this causes.
As of press time on Thursday, Sunday’s race will continue as planned. The schedule has been modified and emailed out. Packet pickup will be Saturday only, 3-8pm at the Civic Center.