SEBRING — The Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club hosted the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) for the 2021 Visit Sebring Classic this week. Thirty-two athletes participated in the tournament that spanned three days on the Deer Run Course.
Jimmy Hervol from Hopkinton, Mass., fired three straight 67s to win the Visit Sebring Classic. His 15-under par total of 201 was one better than 36-hole leader Jack Maguire. Hervol had an eight-hole stretch in the final round where he sank six birdies.
Hervol won $6,000 from the $21,350 purse and Maguire collected $3,000 for placing second.
Maquire had scores of 66 on day one, 65 for day two and a 71 for day three for a total of 202. Coming in third place was Chris Drysdale came in with scores of 66, 68 and 69 adding up to 203. Drysdale went home with $2,000.
Finishing in fourth with scores of 71, 66 and 70 for a total of 207 was Eric Beringer, who won $1,700.
There was two-way tie for fifth place and both golfers went home with $1,325. Van Holmgren and Ben Cook both finished with a two-day total of 208. Holmgren had scores of 68, 69 and 71 while Cook’s three-day scores were 71, 69 and 68.
Kevin Aylwin and Josh Goldenberg tied for seventh place with 210 totals and each left with $1,050. Aylwin came in with scores of 69, 72 and 69 while Goldenberg finished with 71, 69 and 70.
Coming in ninth and winning $900 was Anthony Brodeur, who shot a 71, 71 and 70 for a total of 212.
In tenth there was tie between Kaleb Johnson and Chris Ingham who each had a total of 213 and won $675. Johns had scores of 70, 69 and 74 while Ingham came in with 73, 68 and 72.
Finishing in 12th place was Spencer Mellon who shot a 72, 70 and 72 for a total of 214 and collected $600.
Coming in 13th was Ben VanScoyk with scores of 72, 71 and 73 adding up to 216 and pocketing $550.
The 14th place and a purse which was worth $500 went to Matt Holuta who shot a three day total of 217 with scores of 73, 70 and 74.
The MLGT was founded in 2004 to give any player with the dream of playing professional golf a shot. The Tour’s mission is to provide an affordable, top level professional golf training ground for players who aspire to play on the PGA, Web.com, Senior and LPGA Tours.
For more information about the MLGT, visit www.MinorLeagueGolf.com.
Registration is still open for the Citrus Golf Trail Open which is a three-day tournament that will be held starting Tuesday, Nov. 30 and will run through Thursday, Dec. 2. The tournament will held at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club and will utilize both the Deer Run and Turtle Run Courses.
The first two days you will play one round on Deer Run and one round on Turtle Run. There will be a 36-hole cut to the low 40% and ties and the final round will be on Deer Run. There would be a $20,000 first-place payout at 140 players and $10,000 first place guaranteed at any number of players. There will be $25,000 added to the purse by the Citrus Golf Trail.
You must be registered and paid seven days prior to the event. If you withdraw after Tuesday, Nov. 23 there will be a $100 withdrawal fee.
To register please visit: minorleaguegolf.com/event.asp?record_ID=3004 The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 22. You may register after the deadline if spots are available. A $5 late registration fee will be added at checkout if you register after the Monday, Nov. 22 registration deadline.