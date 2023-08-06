The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing when wind speeds are highest for the day and temperatures are beginning to decline. Thunderstorms will be a challenge however. Play it safe with a good plan of escape.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factorsToday, the moon is two days away from the last quarter moon and six days from the lunar high solar position. Therefore, the lunar influence will be noticeably increasing each day this week as the moon begins to improve the beginning of the sunset period. By the midweek, the overhead moon will improve the sunrise period and next weekend the midmorning bite will be very good as the moon reaches full power Saturday.
Weather factorsThe weather forecast for the first week of August will be typical in that there will be a weak wind daily, switching direction every three days and no atmospheric pressure change. Today and Monday, winds will be from the west. Tuesday through Thursday winds will be from the southwest, and Friday through next weekend, an ideal east wind will produce a daily high speed of 10mph.
Daily thunderstorms are predicted in the afternoon and evening, and it’s anyone’s guess where they will be. The sun-to-cloud ratio in the mornings will be 80-20 and during the midafternoon through the evening hours 60-40.
Water temperatures are at the annual high mark, which means shallow lakes will have low oxygen levels, especially from 4-9 a.m. However if sunshine prevails in the afternoon and early evening hours, oxygen rates will climb enough to enable fish to feed at near normal rates for a few hours leading up to the sunset period. Lakes with 12-foot depths or more will provide normal oxygenated water within deep grass beds enabling fish to feed during all daily prime periods.
Major solar-lunar periodToday the moon is underfoot at 5:59 p.m. and the sunset at 8:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of six or slightly better from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-nine minutes and improve to a seven or slightly better rating Tuesday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday through the end of the week a six rating will occur.
Minor solar-lunar periodsToday, the moonset occurs at 12:03 p.m. and solar noon at 1:40 p.m., producing a feed rating of five from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily, the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 5:36 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:51 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-8 a.m. Daily, the overhead moon occurs later by 47 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best fishing days of weekTuesday’s last quarter moon will improve the sunset bite for all lakes and in deeper lakes, the sunrise bite will occur at almost normal rates but shallow lakes I doubt normal feeding will occur. Next weekend the moon’s influence climbs to the highest level of the month and Sunday the new moon phase begins, producing the best fishing days of the month, Aug. 13-18.
Prime monthly periods: Aug. 13-18, new moon; Aug. 28-Sept. 2, super full moon; 11-16, new moon; 26-Oct. 1, full moon; 11-16, weak new moon,and 25-31, full moon.
Florida fishing factsDue to low dissolved oxygen rates in all lakes, with shallow lakes suffering the most, fish metabolisms are slower than normal. Therefore, fish will feed less often and much less. Anglers should downsize their baits, selecting short, fat, baits that emit heavy vibration at slow retrieve speeds. Colorado blades produce better vibrations at slow speeds than Carolina blades, so give them a try. Think two-inch thick fillet mignon instead of a Porter House.
Fishing safety noticeLightning is a major threat so it’s best to have a planned escape strategy and know the time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Lake Istokpoga newsToday’s lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open 22 inches, flowing a combined 1,600 cubic feet per second (8-04-23 status). The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.2 feet and the low is 37.5 feet, which is the lower level used if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait-only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.