The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing when wind speeds are highest for the day and temperatures are beginning to decline. Thunderstorms will be a challenge however. Play it safe with a good plan of escape.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to 10 days.

