The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of August gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and heavy tropical storm cloud cover. All fishing factors considered; anglers will be struggling to locate feeding fish until sunlight starts to prevail over the heavy overcast conditions.
The first quarter moon occurs today, which normally means the sunset and sunrise periods produce the best fishing results. However heavy cloud-cover will shut-down daytime oxygen production enough to halt fish digestion rates for the next two days. And you can add to that factor the 0.20 In Hg drop in atmospheric pressure which is occurring today and will continue on Monday. So if you go fishing over the next forty-eight hours you’ll need to have access to eighteen foot grass beds or tree-piles.
The wind forecast looks very good over the next seven days. A southeastern wind with speeds in the eight to twelve mph range will occur daily—Wednesday’s forecast is the exception with an east wind at thirteen mph.
The early morning bite will be poor if it occurs at all. Low oxygen rates will stop digestion completely as fish gasp for air. A stressed state occurs---high metabolism rate and halted digestion condition, when combined can be lethal within depths of eight feet or less. Fish which have access to greater depths have less stress, but still experience a much lower feed rate.
Anglers should fish deeper lakes with depths of twelve to eighteen feet. Look for open water vegetation and be prepared to down-size you bait offerings because fish will not have normal appetites. If they do eat it will be minimally.
Here in Florida, ‘just adding water’ during the months of August and September won’t work. Water has to have greater than five parts per million dissolved oxygen to enable normal digestion. And right now there are several consecutive days where this does not occur.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday and Wednesday pressure will rise a total of 0.20 In Hg over a thirty-hour period and a fifty-fifty percentage of sun to clouds will occur both days. I predict fish will feed at above average rates as a result of greater sunlight and pressure. From solar noon to the moonrise will be the better fishing period of the day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:31 p.m. and the sunset at 8:03 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and gradually decreases in feed rating to a three rating by Tuesday and becomes a minor fishing period—tropical storm conditions will negatively affect fish feeding activity…the more cloud cover the less feeding occurs.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:57 p.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating and becomes the major feeding period starting Tuesday.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon underfoot period occurs at 7:04 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:56 a.m. A feed rating of three to four will occur from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period will move later by one hour and remain at the same feed rating.
Note: Low dissolved oxygen levels of the day occur from 3-8 a.m. On lakes with depths of twelve feet or greater, fish can find enough oxygen for normal digestion rates to occur within grass-bed areas.
The high dissolved-oxygen level of the day, occurs during the late-afternoon to early-evening hours. And the amount of bright sunlight during the day, determines the amount of increase in oxygen, in the water column within vegetation areas. So….during the Florida rainy season, the best fishing days occur when the longest durations of bright sunlight occurs.
On days with low to no bright sunlight (tropical storm overcast conditions), fish metabolisms are at an annual high rate due to high water temperatures…but due to low oxygen levels, digestion rates slow down enough to create a stressed physical state, which results in fish not feeding at all. When and if they do feed, it will be very little. It is a fact that the Florida largemouth bass losses weight during the months of July through September due to this condition.
It should be noted; this occurs more in shallow lakes than deeper lakes---“deeper” meaning lakes with twelve feet or greater depths. And eighteen foot grass beds are where fish thrive the best during the Florida summer rainy season.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 19-24 weak full moon, September 3-9 new moon, 18-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.30 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open an average of fifteen inches and flowing a combined 1100 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 38.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
