The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of May gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase, which occurs today, and a typical spring weather forecast promising strong east winds which will have anglers fishing the east sides of the lakes and the west sides of the islands. White-caps will dominate the remainder of the week.
However, the good news is, the high winds will not be blowing in the early morning during the sunrise, when the moon is also underfoot. Anglers will be able to get some quality fishing in before the high winds dominate. The evening wind speeds will still be high when the moon is overhead during the sunset but more tolerable than during the midday hours.
The weather forecast will be ideal except for the strong east wind. Perfect sun-to-cloud ratio and ideal temperatures with perfect wave-action before the wind becomes strong will produce great fishing when anglers love to fish, during the sunrise and sunset periods. The high winds will subside Sunday when a perfect fishing wind from the east occurs—speeds of eight to ten mph will occur Sunday and Monday.
Looking ahead to next week anglers will enjoy a super full moon Tuesday and Wednesday. However the moon orbit position in relationship to the solar energy path will be very weak two days after the super full moon. So as far as super full moons go, this one will be a weak one. The feed rating will be slightly less than the strong new moon period last week.
Best Fishing Days: Today during the sunrise and sunset period the first quarter moon will trigger above-average feeding activity during the morning and evening solar periods. With the moon in its strong solar position, these two periods will be very good today and Thursday. The evening period will diminish while the morning period maintains its ‘major’ designation through the second half of the week.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 7:57 p.m. and the sunset at 8:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and decreases gradually in rating to a three to four rating by the weekend and becomes a minor fishing period.
The second major fishing period occurs when the underfoot moon happens at 7:33 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:34 a.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period move later by fifty minutes and deceases gradually at a five to six rating by Friday and becomes the single major fishing period of the day by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:06 p.m. and solar noon at 1:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 12-2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and maintains the same feed rating.
Safety Notices: If you haven’t already realized it, alligators are in full reproduction mode right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning will become a concern as the rainy season weather pattern forms. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 23-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.40feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open twelve inches, flowing a combined 190 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.40and the low level 37.50’. The high level will be dropped gradually to a maximum of 38.25’ by June and minimum will remain at 37.50’ until July. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com