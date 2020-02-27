SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks softball team suffered their first defeat of the season to the Lake Wales Highlanders by a score of 5-0. The loss dropped the Blue Streaks to 2-1 on the season and 0-1 in 4A District 12.
“Their pitcher threw the ball well and they are a good ball club,” said Sebring Coach Hector Perez. “They held their own and they capitalized on some of our mistakes.”
“Of course we did not put the ball in play as much as I like to, but I think we will be okay, I am proud of the girls.”
The Blue Streaks ran into a buzz saw on the mound in the form of Zayla McBurrows for the Highlanders. McBurrows pitched not only held Sebring scoreless in a seven inning complete game, she also pitched a no-hitter while striking out 14 and walking only one batter.
The Blue Streaks stayed with the Highlanders for the first two innings as they entered the third knotted up in a scoreless game.
Lake Wales broke the game open in the third, with Jaley Rodriquez, Zamya McBurrows, Kiki Morris, Jona Goolsby each scoring a run to put the Highlanders up 4-0.
Despite the deficit, Sebring continued to play strong, holding the Highlanders scoreless the next three innings before Kiki Morris scored once more in the seventh to make the final score 5-0.
Zamya McBurrows and Zayla McBurrows led the Highlanders with two hits each and Zamya McBurrows drove in three runs.
Maci Barnhart pitched well for the Blue Streaks, giving up five runs on six hits in the loss.
In such an early stage of the season, Perez noted that he evaluates the players by their work ethics, that they have been putting in the work and everything will be fine.
Sebring will host Hardee in a district matchup tonight with a 6 p.m. start time and Gulf Coast on Saturday with a noon start time.