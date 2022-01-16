SEBRING – In a late season test, the Sebring Blue Streaks girls basketball team (6-5) played well in a 69-47 loss to the Class 5A Lake Wales Highlanders (11-3) in a fast paced game at Sebring High School.
Sebring took an early 5-2 lead on baskets by Shamari Jones and Adrianna Maldonado. Lake Wales answered with a ten point run to take a 12-5 as it appeared the Highlanders were going to take full control of the game.
The momentum shifted back to Sebring as Jones hit a three pointer to stop the run by Lake Wales and propelled the Blue Streaks into scoring eight straight