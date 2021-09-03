AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils matched up well against the Lake Wales Highlanders on Tuesday in Avon Park as the boys swam to a 160-85 win over the Lake Wales boys and the Highlanders girls beat the Red Devils 163-80. In total, Lake Wales edged out Avon Park 248-240 in the dual meet.
“A lot of competition for the girls,” said Avon Park Coach Tracy Lee. “They have a lot of girls, we don’t, we have a lot of boys, they don’t. It is a good first home meet, some injuries tonight, some out for different reasons.”
Listed below are the events, place, Avon Park swimmer(s) and time:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 3 Kendal Lambert, Katiana Reyes,Nicole McGrath and Hollie Myers 2:29.83. 5 Emma Welch, Theresa Tomblin, Cali Maisano and Madison Taylor 3:09.67.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1 Will Barben, Marco Montanez, Logan Cox and Jack J Barben 1:58.97.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: 1 Emma Welch 2:49.72; 3 Cali Maisano 3:22.76.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: 1 Kent Clark 2:20.20; 4 Bryson Albritton 2:42.24; 5 Alex Batz 2:44.30.
Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: 2 Kendal Lambert 2:48.15; 4 Nicole McGrath 2:54.29.
Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley: 1 Will Barben 2:31.83; 2 Marco Montanez 2:34.99; 5 Reeve Moulds 2:44.32; 6 Logan Cox 2:59.83.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: 3 Hollie Myers 29.44; 4 Katiana Reyes 29.44; 6 Madison Taylor 41.86.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: 1 Jack Barben 24.81; 2 Dorian Taylor 26.53; 4 Christian Andrade 51.02; 6 Miqueas Montanez 1:09.83.
1 Meter Diving: 1 Reeve Moulds 200.05; 2 Dorian Taylor 149.20.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: 3 Nicole McGrath 1:20.95; 4 Cali Maisano 1:53.54.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: 1 Marco Montanez 1:08.78; 3 Bryson Albritton 1:17.45.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: 5 Madison Taylor 1:33.05.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: 1 Jack Barben 56.16; 2 Kent Clark 59.45; 5 Carmine Santiago 1:05.13; 6 Joshua Lemler 1:17.83.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: 3 Emma Welch 7:40.14.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2 Hollie Myers, Nicole McGrath, Madison Taylor and Kendal Lambert.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 Jacke Barben, Will Barben, Dorian Taylor and Kent Clark. 3 Bryson Albritton, Reeve Moulds, Joshua Lemler and Alex Batz.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: 2 Kendal Lambert 1:15.91; 6 Gabby Berlin 2:04.39.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 1 Will Barben 1:07.68; 4 Miqueas Montanez 3:05.66.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: 3 Hollie Myers 1:26.75; 5 Katiana Reyes 1:56.86.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: 2 Carmine Santiago 1:21.96; 3 Joshua Lemler 1:33.06.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 2 Cali Maisano, Britney Sosa, Emma Welch and Katiana Reyes 5:43.61.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: 1 Dorian Taylor, Marco Montanez, Bryson Abritton and Reeve Moulds 4:19.79. 2 Kent Clark, Alex Batz, Joshua Lemlar and Carmine Santiago 4:45.26.
Avon Park and Lake Placid will both travel to Lake Wales to face the Highlanders on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a 5:30 start time.