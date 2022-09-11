SEBRING — It was a tough night on the gridiron for the Sebring Blue Streaks as they hosted the Lake Wales Highlanders. The Blue Streaks came out strong but the Highlanders rallied back to defeat Sebring, 20-6. This was the Blue Streaks first loss of the season for a record of 2-1 and the Highlanders remain undefeated at 3-0.
“We didn’t make plays when we were able to make the plays, that’s one,” explained Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We didn’t keep our head when we should have kept our head, that’s two. And three, our quarterback play has got to get better, it just does. We can run the ball and play really, really good defense but our quarterback play and decision making has to get better. It is really challenging them and it’s tough. It’s tough when you can’t throw the ball, can’t move the ball and can’t score.”
On the first Blue Streak drive of the night, the Highlanders helped push Sebring down field with four flags for encroachment. Six handoffs to Travis Kerney for 34 yards plus the free 20 yards provided by Lake Wales put the Blue Streaks on the Lake Wales 14-yard line with fourth down. Sebring sent in Jean Carlos Sanchez in for a field goal giving the Blue Streaks a 3-0 lead with 7:16 left in the first quarter.
Lake Wales first drive was stopped by the mighty Blue Streak defense. The Highlanders quarterback was sacked by Joshua Carter for a 10-yard loss and then on the next play by Kadin Baker for an additional 10-yard loss.
As time was winding down in the first quarter, four handoffs to Kerney brought Sebring up to the Lake Wales 20 for a total of 27 rushing yards on the drive to end the first. After a quarterback keep for a loss of 3-yard Sebring once again sent in Sanchez who sent the ball sailing through the uprights expanding the Blue Streaks lead to 6-0 with 10:10 left in the first half.
“The kicker (Jean Carlos Sanchez) did what we knew he could do,” added Scott. “He made his kicks.”
The Highlanders tied the game when Xavier Marlow ran the ball up the middle and into the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown. Lake Wales went for a two-point conversion but were stopped by Sebring’s Tyler Blevins. At the end of the first the game was knotted up at 6-6.
In the third quarter the Blue Streaks and Highlanders battled for possession. Lake Wales went for a pass that was blocked by Sebring’s Carter and on the next play Carter sacked the quarterback for a 4-yard loss. The Highlanders punted and Sebring’s Jamesley Paul returned the ball 15 yards putting the Blue Streaks on Lake Wales 35. Sebring handed off to Wilney Francois but the ball came lose and Lake Wales’ Sean Major recovered. On the next play the Highlanders went for a pass but Sebring’s Jalen Knighten intercepted reclaiming possession for the Blue Streaks. Another Sebring fumble and the Highlanders claimed control on the Highlander 45.
Lake Wales rallied in the fourth with back-to-back pick-sixes. With 7:18 left in the game Sebring went for a pass that was intercepted by Dylan Simmons who ran the ball in for a touchdown and with the point after the Highlanders had a 13-6 lead.
With just 1:13 left on the clock the Blue Streaks went for a short pass but the ball went directly into the arms of Lake Wales’ Jaremiah Anglin Jr. who ran the ball 40 yards for a touchdown. The Highlanders made the point after expanding their lead to 20-6.
“We had opportunities and had to kick two field goals,” Scott said. “It may have been a different outcome if we score those two touchdowns. We have to get better all the way across the board. Defensively we did very well. When they (Lake Wales) did score it was on one busted play and we gave up a score but other than that this offense would have been out here with 30 something points. That was the first touchdown we have given up all year. Our defense continues to get stops and continues to play well which they have to continue to do but we have to bring the offense.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks struggled offensively and fell to Lake Wales. The Blue Streaks will hit the road and hope to get back on track when they take on the Kathleen Red Devils.
“We are going to work on everything before the next game,” added Scott. “We have to get better offensively and on defense too.”