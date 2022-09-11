SEBRING — It was a tough night on the gridiron for the Sebring Blue Streaks as they hosted the Lake Wales Highlanders. The Blue Streaks came out strong but the Highlanders rallied back to defeat Sebring, 20-6. This was the Blue Streaks first loss of the season for a record of 2-1 and the Highlanders remain undefeated at 3-0.

“We didn’t make plays when we were able to make the plays, that’s one,” explained Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “We didn’t keep our head when we should have kept our head, that’s two. And three, our quarterback play has got to get better, it just does. We can run the ball and play really, really good defense but our quarterback play and decision making has to get better. It is really challenging them and it’s tough. It’s tough when you can’t throw the ball, can’t move the ball and can’t score.”

Recommended for you