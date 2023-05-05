On Saturday, April 29, the Highlands Bass Anglers continued their tournament season on the Kissimmee Chain in Polk County.
Twenty-one boats competed in the event and the team of Alec Morrison and Buddy Cipoletti took the first place honors with five bass weighing in at 22.3 pounds.
Taking second place was the team of Joe Conley and Norm Riggles with five bass at a total weight of 18.8 pounds.
And rounding out third place was the team of Tyler Jackson and Kaleb Lundy with five bass weighing 17.11 pounds winning the tiebreaker with another team. The winner of a tie is determined by the team’s biggest bass and Jackson/Lundy weighed in the big bass of the day with a 7.10-pound lunker.
The Highlands Bass Anglers next tournament will be May 27 on Crooked Lake, using the Little Crooked Lake boat ramp.
Bruiser Baits Free Bass Tournament
Bruiser Baits, Bass Addiction Gear and Flat-Out Tungsten will be holding a free bass tournament on Lake Istokpoga on May 27 out of the Windy Point Boat Ramp.
Boats can check in the morning of the tournament between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m. The tournament will start at safelight and end at 3 p.m.
Cash and prizes totaling over $4,000 will be awarded to the top 15 teams.
This is a great tournament. Last year’s free event drew a large crowd when it was held on Lake Istokpoga as well as Lake Okeechobee.
I haven’t been reporting much on my own fishing trips for the last couple of months due to surgery and getting back on my feet.
I finally got the all-clear from my doctor so hopefully I’ll be able to provide some firsthand experiences on our local waters in future columns.
Once again, those annoying May fly’s remind us of the current month.
I was picking up some chlorine for my pool at Pinch-A-Penny last Friday and I saw a few attached to the north wall of the building. I remember last year; the outside walls were covered with May flies. Not only were the walls covered, but the walkways were littered with the dead bodies of thousands of May flies.
Even the small out-buildings across the parking lot were covered from top to bottom.
It’s amazing that these flies only come out in early May, live a brief period of time and they’re gone.
They make great fishing bait.
Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder, tournament bass fisherman and author of four books about fishing. He has also taught classes at South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building.