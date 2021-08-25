LAKELAND – In the canicular conditions produced by temperatures of 100 plus degrees, the Highlands Chargers football Pee Wee and Junior teams swept through the Lakeland Saints in the final two games of the day.
The Chargers Pee Wee team came out for the fourth game of the day and quickly set the tone as on the first play, quarterback Maxton White pitched to the right to Matwoin Bryant and raced through the gaping whole down the right side for a 58 yard touchdown run to take a quick 7-0 lead after converting the extra point.
Bryant added a second touchdown in the quarter on a 15 yard jaunt around the left side to expand the Chargers lead to 14-0 with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
At a pivotal point in the game, Lakeland did not welt in the heat as they responded with a late first quarter drive that placed them at the Chargers nine yard line with a first and goal and at the half yard line with second and goal after a eight yard run. A penalty took the Saints back to the six as the first quarter ended.
The Chargers’ defense held as they forced a turnover in downs to start the second quarter.
The Chargers then made a critical conversion on their drive as they were facing third and 25 deep in their own territory, White was able to break a tackle for a loss around the left side and run about 30 yards for the first up the left sideline to midfield.
Bryant then scored the hattrick with his third touchdown of the game, a 50 yard run around the right side with 2:43 left in the first half to put the Chargers up 20-0.
The Chargers added one more score in the second half to win the game 27-0 and improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Highlands Chargers Juniors finished the day with a 35-0 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Both teams will be hosting the Clewiston Cougars next Saturday, both of which are 2-1, at Roger Scarborough Field in Lake Placid.