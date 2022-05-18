SEBRING — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission looked to inspire the next generation of fishers last Saturday.
The two entities partnered for the second iteration of Hook to Cook, an event created to teach Highlands County’s youth about all the aspects of fishing. According to Sheriff Paul Blackman, each safe school deputy at the county’s elementary schools picked two fifth-graders to attend the event.
On top of fishing, these students went through several stations. Each one taught them about a different part of fishing like baiting hooks, casting, tying on hooks and cleaning fish. Not to mention, Highlands County Fire Rescue showed the students treatments for if they get injured while fishing like setting a hook that pierced the skin if they couldn’t remove it.
It all culminated in a big lunch that featured servings of gator tail and assorted fish that were cooked on-site. Something that also served as a demonstration for the students.
Prizes were even awarded for whoever caught the most fish, the biggest fish and won the casting contest held. Every student was sent home with a care package including a shirt, fishing pole, a backpack, a gaiter and even a container of crickets.
Brian Fugate of the FWC loved seeing the smile on the students’ faces when one of them reeled in a fish. He enjoyed helping build the next generation when it came to the outdoors.
Blackman said a big life skill the students can take away from the event and fishing in general is exercising patience especially on that day because the fish were not particularly biting.
Plus it can teach them a lot about communication and sharing.
He noted once one student caught a fish somewhere all the other ones would gather around that area trying to do the same thing. And of course the event just provides another way for the sheriff’s office to connect with people in the community.
“That one-on-one quality time that we get to spend with a child, whether it be a little boy or little girl, to just let them talk to us,” Blackman said. “Let them know that someone cares about them.”