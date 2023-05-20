To say the least the Highlands Country Tennis Association (HCTA) had one heck of a season. Club members won National Tournaments. A Grave Rave Grand Slam sponsored by high school tennis players raised money to support their teams. The Annual Turkey Shoot, the 12th Annual Memorial Tournament and the yearly Bye Bye Birdie Tournament designed to say so long until next season to snowbird members, all raised money for high school scholarships.
The tennis division of the Heartland Games for Seniors was played on the Thakkar Tennis Center’s six clay courts. A bus load of members attended the Miami Tennis Open. Club pro Horace Watkis taught youngsters and adults daily lessons and will hold his summer camps from June 5-July 28.
May was very special for the Association as well.
On May 13th Pat Bentz celebrated his 90th birthday. Pat is a founder of the tennis club, and over the years has won every major tournament nationwide in his age division.
The Thakkar Tennis Center opened eight brand-spanking-new State of the Art Pickleball courts.
On Wednesday, May 17th HCTA hosted a party and honored four graduating area high school tennis players going on to higher education with $500 scholarships.
Six students were awarded a weeklong summer tennis camp at the Thakkar Tennis Center.
Pat Bentz was in attendance and he received cards and best wishes on his 90th birthday from all his tennis friends.
Lake Placid High School scholarship winners were Hannah DeYoung of Lake Placid who plans to attend Polk State College in Winter Haven and Aynsley Davis who plans to attend Southeastern University in Lakeland.
Sebring’s Jackie Lackey will attend the University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive, NC where she will play soccer. Kartik Anathan will major in engineering at the University of Pittsburgh.
Club pro Horace Watkis on behalf of the tennis club awarded a weeklong summer tennis camp to Julia Charley, age 16; Nate Register, age 15 and Ben Pepper, age 14. Tennis camps were also awarded in memory of Karen Curry to Liam Helms age 13; Tommy Wohl, age 12 and Desiree Bassett.
For information about joining and playing tennis or pickleball at the Thakkar Tennis Center please contact Club Professional Horace Watkis at 863-414-2164.