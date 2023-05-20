To say the least the Highlands Country Tennis Association (HCTA) had one heck of a season. Club members won National Tournaments. A Grave Rave Grand Slam sponsored by high school tennis players raised money to support their teams. The Annual Turkey Shoot, the 12th Annual Memorial Tournament and the yearly Bye Bye Birdie Tournament designed to say so long until next season to snowbird members, all raised money for high school scholarships.

The tennis division of the Heartland Games for Seniors was played on the Thakkar Tennis Center’s six clay courts. A bus load of members attended the Miami Tennis Open. Club pro Horace Watkis taught youngsters and adults daily lessons and will hold his summer camps from June 5-July 28.

