It was a busy but fun week for members of the Highlands County Tennis Association.
A full bus load of them headed to Miami to watch the Quarter Finals last Wednesday of the Miami Open. Each year the Open brings to Florida the best and most talented tennis players in the world. Then on Saturday at the Thakkar Tennis Center the members greeted in Spring with their traditional “Bye Bye Birdies” tennis tournament to wish the Snowbird members safe travels and a fun summer back Up North.
Wednesday the bus headed to Miami from Sebring at 6:45 a.m., with a stop to pick up members and guests living in Lake Placid at 7:15 a.m. The three hour trip with one stop at the MacDonalds in Clewiston arrived at the Hard Rock Stadium in plenty of time to watch the women’s match of Sorana Cirstea vs. Aryna Sabalenka that started at one o’clock. The ticket holders also could visit one of the many side courts to watch other favorite stars compete.
After the ladies played the men took the court. Emil Ruusuvuori challenged Jannik Sinner. However the rain poured down in the second set and everyone headed either to the gift store or to one of the numerous food and beverage stations. That ended the day of watching great tennis but the long bus trip home was a delight as friends shared the goodies they brought to enjoy along the way.
There were Bloody Mary’s, cold beer, soft drinks, chips, cheese, sausage, candy bars and even a taste of India. If that was not enough, the bus made a trip home stop at the Clewiston MacDonalds again, for burgers, fries and shakes.
The trip was organized by Barbara McCarthy. She surprised the gang by holding a raffle as the bus headed south on Highway 27. Random winners received a plastic egg and to their surprise each egg contained a $10 bill. It was a short day of tennis but a full day of conversation and camaraderie.
Then last Saturday morning 25+ players met at the Thakkar Tennis Center in the Country Club of Sebring for the last fun tennis tournament of the season. It was the official send off of the Snowbird members who begin to head back north for the summer to Indiana, Wisconsin, New York, Illinois, Michigan and all parts of Canada.
Since the tournament has been traditionally called “Bye Bye Birdies,” teams were named Ospreys, Painted Buntings, Sand Hill Cranes, Pink Flamingos, Eagles and Great Egrets. Each team member played five matches each with a different partner.
The Pink Flamingos took the championship. The team, ladies wearing pink skirts and the guys pink t-shirts led by Janie Hollinger, were Reagan Lenihan, Gordon Rutkowski and Brady Spencer. They each received a gift card from a local retailer along with bragging rights.
Players were asked to bring items to be donated to the Humane Society. Proceeds from the tournament are used to give scholarships to local high school senior tennis players planning continued education after their graduation.
After play a lunch was enjoyed by all. Roger Lynch provided his famous pulled pork sandwiches. Boston native Jackie Lyons treated guests to her secret Boston Bean recipe. David McCarthy claimed his brownies were a secret recipe too. They melted in your mouth. However, after pressure, he told the guests he bought and made them from a box mix of Ghirardelli Triple Chocolate Brownies.
Tennis Center professional, Horace Watkis reminded everyone of his popular summer tennis camps for youth 6-18. They run June 5th-July 28th at the Thakkar Tennis Center. Cost is $100 per weekly session. To find out more details or to sign up your child contact Horace at 863-414-2164 or horacewatkis @hotmail.com