It was a busy but fun week for members of the Highlands County Tennis Association.

A full bus load of them headed to Miami to watch the Quarter Finals last Wednesday of the Miami Open. Each year the Open brings to Florida the best and most talented tennis players in the world. Then on Saturday at the Thakkar Tennis Center the members greeted in Spring with their traditional “Bye Bye Birdies” tennis tournament to wish the Snowbird members safe travels and a fun summer back Up North.

