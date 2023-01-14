SEBRING — The Thakkar Tennis Center on the grounds of the Country Club of Sebring is the place to be this Winter and Spring if you want to enjoy two fantastic life time sports.
The club, managed by the Highlands County Tennis Association has six lighted clay tennis courts. Members and the public can pay by the day. The club also offers a yearly membership which give members unlimited play time throughout the year. Stop by the club to meet pro Horace Watkis for details. He is also available for lessons for anyone wanting to learn the sport.
The Board of Directors, seeing the tremendous interest in the growing sport of Pickleball approved the building of new courts adjacent to the tennis courts. The Pickleball courts are planned to be ready for play by mid February. Daily and yearly membership fees will be set at the upcoming board meeting, February First. Stop by to watch the state of the art courts being completed.
The tennis association holds a number of fun tournaments throughout the year. The next tournament will be held Saturday January 26th and it is open to members and the public who love the game. It is a Memorial Tournament started in 2011 and named after Bridgett Klein. Now it is a day when the club remembers all members who passed away and are so fondly remembered. A Memorial Wall on the south side of the clubhouse has photos and remembrances of many of them.
If you are a club member or just giving thought to joining the club, the Memorial Tournament is a fun way to meet fellow lovers of the game.
Play will consist of men’s and women’s doubles. You will have a different partner in each round. Partners are decided by a blind draw. There will be five rounds of no-ad tennis with eight games each round. After morning play a lunch of pulled pork and baked beans will be served by the famous club chef, Roger Lynch.
Sign up begins at 8:15 a.m. and play starts at 9:00 a.m. Entry fee is $25 for adults and $20 for players 18 and under. You can sign up by emailing Lynda Hahn at ladycgull@comcast.net or texting her at 863-835-2863. Come join the fun. If you cannot make this tournament plan to play in the Valentine’s Mixed Doubles tournament, February, 18 and 19.