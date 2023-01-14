SEBRING — The Thakkar Tennis Center on the grounds of the Country Club of Sebring is the place to be this Winter and Spring if you want to enjoy two fantastic life time sports.

The club, managed by the Highlands County Tennis Association has six lighted clay tennis courts. Members and the public can pay by the day. The club also offers a yearly membership which give members unlimited play time throughout the year. Stop by the club to meet pro Horace Watkis for details. He is also available for lessons for anyone wanting to learn the sport.

