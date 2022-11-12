SEBRING — For the first time since 1995 Highland’s Ridge Golf Course has won the Highlands County Summer Interclub Championship. The Interclub is played at all nine golf clubs in the county with every club hosting one time.
The first place team received 15 points, second received 12, third place 10, fourth 9, fifth 8 and sixth had 7 with seventh and eight receiving zero points at each event.
Being the oldest team and winning made it all the sweeter for Highlands Ridge. After being in first place after the first half Highlands Ridge held off Sun ‘N Lake who were last year’s champions.
Highlands Ridge (107 points) prevailed defeating Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club (92). Placing third was Golf Hammock with 84, River Greens finished with a total of 82, The Bluffs had 79, the Country Club of Sebring finished with 74, Pinecrest had 47 and Sebring Golf Club had 40 points.