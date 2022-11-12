Main Photo

Highlands Ridge golfers celebrate with their trophy after winning the Highlands County Interclub Championship for the first time in 22 years.

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS RIDGE GOLF COURSE

SEBRING — For the first time since 1995 Highland’s Ridge Golf Course has won the Highlands County Summer Interclub Championship. The Interclub is played at all nine golf clubs in the county with every club hosting one time.

The first place team received 15 points, second received 12, third place 10, fourth 9, fifth 8 and sixth had 7 with seventh and eight receiving zero points at each event.

