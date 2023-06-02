NBA Finals Heat Basketball

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, chats with head coach Erik Spoelstra as players take part in practice for Game 1 of the NBA basketball finals against the Denver Nuggets Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Denver. The Heat faced the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/AP PHOTO

DENVER (AP) — The NBA Finals will end in six games. At least, that’s what history says.

Out of the first 76 editions of the NBA Finals — the 77th title series started Thursday night in Denver when the Nuggets play host to the Miami Heat — the series has ended in six games 30 times.

