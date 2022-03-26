AVON PARK — A career day from Nico Saladino and solid performance by the Panther defense led to the win Wednesday night. South Florida State College (24-12, 1-3) defeated the Eastern Florida State College Titans (14-16-1, 1-3) 7-1 for its first win in conference play after Miami Dade College swept South Florida over the weekend.
A four-home-run day for the Panther offense, one from Jakoby Stanley and three from Saladino, along with a rebound outing on the mound for Panther pitching contributed to the bounce back win.
“It’s very, very important that we played the kind of game that we’re capable of playing: error free, good starting pitching, good relief pitching and timely hitting,” South Florida Coach Rick Hitt said. “(We) challenged our guys after Saturday, they responded to the challenge so we’ll see how they do on Friday.”
One player who rose to that challenge was pitcher Bryce Shaffer. The lefty had a rough start against the Sharks in Miami. He knew it was important for him and the team to come out strong against Eastern Florida.
He struck out the side in the first inning on an efficient 12 pitches and the South Florida offense grabbed the lead for him.
Panthers’ Reid Lisle got it going with a hustle double on a line drive to center field. And Saladino didn’t waste any time starting the fireworks. Up 2-0, Saladino launched a ball high in the sky over the right field wall for a two-run home run.
Following a flyout by Pedro Moreno, Jakoby Stanley got in on the action. The Panther second baseman nuked the second pitch he saw out of the ballpark for his second homer of the year and a 3-0 lead.
The Titans responded in the second as a leadoff home run off Shaffer narrowed the gap at 3-1. However, the Panther starter sat down the next three batters in order including two more strikeouts.
The Panthers came back around to the top of the lineup after Jadiel Martinez and Deven Tedders hit into outs. Lisle walked for Saladino to get back to the plate.
In another favorable count, the Panther shortstop went big fly again in the same spot of the ballpark for his second two-run homer of the night.
Hitt said the Panthers were able to capitalize on balls left up by the Eastern Florida starter those first two innings. He said it catapulted them offensively.
Things settled down offensively for the Panthers after that. They didn’t score again until the seventh inning. Hitt said the Panthers need to get better at forcing starters out of games sooner.
But Shaffer said those five runs in the first two helped him settle in and he matched Eastern Florida’s Nick Feretic in zeroes.
He faced three over the minimum 15 batters from the third through the seventh inning. The lefty finished with one earned run, a home run, three hits and three walks plus a hit by pitch accompanied by 11 strikeouts in seven innings.
Shaffer said everything was working for him but particularly his slider felt really good on Wednesday. He did have some issues with walks but Hitt thought Shaffer did a good job dealing with them.
Saladino finished off the scoring with a two-run blast in the bottom of the seventh for the 7-1 lead. He finished the 2021 season with all of three home runs to his name. And for the first time in his career he posted three in one night in 2022.
“I was looking fastball and they gave me fastballs but I didn’t know any of them were going (out) so I was just going full speed out of the box and they happened to go over,” Saladino said with a smile.
After a cold start to the year, he’s heated up in the last few games. Saladino is 14-for-28 in his last eight contests with an eight-game hitting streak. He said he’s tried to do a better job of working counts in his favor for better pitches to hit. Two of his three homers Wednesday came in hitters’ counts.
“He did a very nice job,” Hitt said. “He took really aggressive swings on good pitches, and it was really good to see.”
Hitt said it was also good to see Alex Burden pitch well in his two innings of relief to close out the game. He had some rough outings out of the bullpen recently. Hunter Wilder also saw his first game action since Jan. 29 after relieving Lisle in the seventh due to a lower leg issue. South Florida is hoping to get the Appalachian State commit more involved and back in the lineup as the season continues.
Now, the challenge is to take this momentum on the road to clinch the series in Melbourne. After Hitt and his staff challenged them following the sweep, they responded. Can they keep it going?
He hoped the elements would allow them to get a full workload in Thursday before getting on the bus for the Friday matchup with the Titans. Whatever it is they do, it has to be concentrated and motivated. It’s about consistency at this point.
South Florida is back at Panther Field against the Titans on Saturday for a getaway game at 1 p.m.