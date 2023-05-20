On Saturday, May 13th, the Sebring Elks Lodge No. 1529 held their 3rd Annual Fishing Tournament. The weather was beautiful and by 6 a.m., the National Anthem was sung by Rebecca Wills and the American Flag was flying from the Sebring Fire Department’s boom.

Twenty-five boats departed at sunrise and returned for the 1 p.m. weigh in. There was a five bass limit and Brian and Allison Rapp did a very professional job sending the boats out in an orderly fashion and overseeing the weigh in.

