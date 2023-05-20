On Saturday, May 13th, the Sebring Elks Lodge No. 1529 held their 3rd Annual Fishing Tournament. The weather was beautiful and by 6 a.m., the National Anthem was sung by Rebecca Wills and the American Flag was flying from the Sebring Fire Department’s boom.
Twenty-five boats departed at sunrise and returned for the 1 p.m. weigh in. There was a five bass limit and Brian and Allison Rapp did a very professional job sending the boats out in an orderly fashion and overseeing the weigh in.
The team of Virgil Lindsey and Dave Kisner won the first place prize of $1,000.00 with a total weight of 9.87 lbs. Coming in close second ($750.00) was the duo of Zack Marine and Zac Taylor with 9.67 lbs. Rounding out the top three was the trio of Nicholas Gribbin, Ronnie and Michael Westcott who won $500.00 with 8.13 lbs. The second place team won $500.00 for the largest bass which weighed in at 5.65 lbs.
While the teams were fishing, the Lodge was streaming with guests who participated in the bake sale, enjoyed lunch and was entertained by Shannon Reed and Earl Mandrell.
The Sebring Elks would like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors for this successful event. A very special thank you to the Sebring Fire Department and two Platinum Level Sponsors, Bowman Steel and Florida Lake Spa.