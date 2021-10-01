AVON PARK – Despite continuing to lower their times, the Avon Park Red Devil and Sebring Blue Streak Swim and Dive teams fell a bit short to Bishop Moore Catholic Hornets in a three team meet held at Avon Park last Tuesday night.
The Bishop Moore boys outpaced Sebring and Avon Park in team points posting 157 to the Blue Streaks 113 and the Red Devils 53.
The Bishop Moore girls edged out the Sebring and Avon Park in teams points with 122. Sebring tallied 104 and Avon Park finished the evening with 101 points.
Individuals or relay teams from Sebring or Avon Park that finished first were the following:
Sebring’s Sophia Kogelschatz finished first in the Girls 200 yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:23.22. Kogelschatz also finished first in the 100 yard Breaststroke at 1:15.94.
Avon Park’s Jack Barben scored a first place finish in the 50 yard Freestyle with a time of 24.49, skimming past Bishop Moore’s Cyrus LaPlant by .31 seconds, who finished in second with a time of 24.80.
Barben also placed first in the 100 Freestyle with a time of 55.41, again edging past Bishop Moore’s LaPlant by .59 second, who finished second with a time of 56.00.
Sebring’s Peyton Spencer placed first in Boys 1 meter diving with a score of 221.60 with Avon Park’s Reeve Moulds and Dorian Taylor finishing second and third respectively with scores of 165.55 and 160.30.
Avon Park’s Boys 200 yard Freestyle Relay Team squeaked by Bishop Moore as Barben, Marco Montanez, Dorian Taylor and Will Barben finished with a total time of 1:43.09, less than a second faster than Bishop Moore’s relay team who finished at 1:44.04.
Some close finishes included Sebring’s Girls 200 yard Medley Relay that consisted of Meagan Glisson, Hannah Andrews, Sophia Kogelschatz and Kyara Chamber finished second with a time of 2:07.08, less than a second behind Bishop Moore’s time of 2:06.50.
The Sebring and Avon Park Boys 200 yard Medley teams also gave Bishop a swim for their money. Bishop Moore finished first at 1:58.33 as the Sebring team of Bud Cox, Dylan Bond, Wyatt Lundy and Gavin Palasique finished a third of a second off the pace at 1:58.67 for second place and Will Barben, Marco Montanez, Luke McGrath and Jack Barben tagged in at 1:59.14 to give the Red Devils a third place finished.
Sebring’s Bud Cox finished second in the 100 yard Backstroke at 1:09.25, less than a second behind Bishop Moore’s Connor Lausch, who finished at 1:08.66.
Avon Park competed at Lake Placid on Thursday and will be at the Hardee Invitational on Saturday as well as Sebring and Lake Placid.