The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first full week of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the end of a weak super new moon and the weakest lunar influence of the month and a very good fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, the warm weather will be the main factor which causes greater feeding activity this week. And it just so happens that the overhead moon occurs during the warmest water period of the day.
The weather forecast be very favorable for most anglers. Wind will be seven mph or lower, from the east today, south on Monday, and north on Tuesday. Wednesday a twelve mph south wind will trigger some fish adjustment activity and Thursday a ten mph south wind will keep temperatures in the mid-eighty degree range. A ten mph southerly wind is forecasted to last through next weekend.
When the lunar influence is weak the fish take feeding cues mainly from the midday solar noon period. More huge bass and panfish are boated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during December through March than any other time of day….regardless of what the lunar phase is. And the simple reason why this occurs is…metabolism speed. During that period a cold blooded fish experiences the fastest metabolism speed of the day due to the high water temperature period of the day. The brighter the sunlight, the better the fishing.
The hot bait colors right now are reds, browns, gold, junebug and black. And the bait action can be as fast as you desire. Although the bigger the fish, the more it doesn’t chase its food. Bass for instance become ‘ambush predators’ when they grow to five pounds or larger. It’s seldom a six pound or larger bass will chase a fast retrieved bait---it does occur in lakes with weak food-chains but not in a rich food-chain lake.
And for anglers wondering when the bass spawn occurs in Florida. It’s simple. When water temperatures drop consistently into the middle to lower sixty degree range….at the depth where the bass are suspending when they’re ‘not feeding’, they will begin to spawn. So in some lakes depths of twelve to eighteen feet are where bass mainly suspend in the non-feeding mode. The grasses at these depths currently have spawning bass. And bass have already begun to spawn at eight foot depths, but this week that depth-activity will probably stop.
It should be noted that even though the advertised feed rating is weak this week and for the next ten days, the warmer weather will cause a spike in ‘pre-spawn feeding activity’. As males begin to court females, both will feed heavier to accomplish the mating process. Energy out requires energy in, so bass will be feeding at higher than the three to four rating predicted this week in the solunar publications. This weather trend will be more true in the shallow lakes than the deeper lakes.
Best Fishing Days: Today the effects of a weak super new moon will produce above-average fishing but due to the moon arriving completely out of the solar energy path, very little ‘fish adjustment activity’ will occur and therefore not much increased feeding action will occur. The rest of the week the moon will not have much of an effect. Thursday and Friday the first quarter moon will bump the feed rating by one number.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:48 p.m. and solar noon at 12:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and the feed rating drops to a two and perhaps three until it occurs with the sunset Thursday and Friday when a three to four rating occurs 4-6:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:33 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:02 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and drops in feed rating to a two by Tuesday. Thursday the moonrise occurs at 12:07 p.m. and solar noon at 12:18 p.m. producing a three feed rating. Friday should be just as good.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 5-6 second half of a weak super new moon phase, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
The lake level is at 39.43 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are three to four inches and flowing a combined 390 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 39.00'.
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
