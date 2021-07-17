SEBRING — The Highlands Hurricanes Swim Team (HHST) swimmers, a local triathlete and an Enthusiastic Mermaid took on a challenge to swim 5000 yards in less than 2 hours or complete as many lengths of the pool as they could in 2 hours.
The ages of the challengers varied from a six year old, Casi Cormier to a 74 year young, Enthusiastic Mermaid. The fastest challenger, Tyler Baker, 17, completed the task in 1:08:44. Seven of the 12 challengers were able to complete the 5000 yard challenge in two hours with one more that came with in 600 yards of finishing and needed a little more time to finish. Two other competitors finished over 100 lengths. One eight year old was able to complete two miles and a six year old completed nearly one mile.
The Swim-a-thon was a great success. Names of the challengers that completed the task were Tyler Baker, Brett Bullard, Sophia Kogelschatz, Eric Moore, Wyatt Lundy, Leila Henry and Gina Cormier. Congratulations to everyone that participated in the Swim-a-thon this year.
Finishers by order of time, age and number of lengths complete is also shown.
YMCA 5000 YARDS
1 Tyler Baker 17 200 1:08:44
2 Brett Bullard 54 200 1:17:58
3 Sophia Kogelschatz 16 200 1:23:05
4 Eric Moore 61 200 1:28:08
5 Wyatt Lundy 16 200 1:29:27
6 Leila Henry 14 200 1:31:40
7 Gina Cormier 34 200 1:31:47
8 Enthusiastic Mermaid 73 200 2:15:58
9 Liam Griffin 8 140
10 Annette Bullard 56 110
11 Lundyn Curtis 10 80
12 Casi Cormier 6 60