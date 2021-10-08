CHARLOTTE COUNTY — The Highlands Hurricanes swim team competed at the Charlotte County Swimming, “Fall Classic” recently. The Hurricanes took 8 swimmers to the meet which attracted over 230 swimmers from 7 teams competing.
The results for the Highlands Hurricanes swim team:
Hannah Andrews (15 years old)
placed 11th in the Open Girls 200 Free with a time of 2:32.61
placed 9th in the Open Girls 200 IM with a time of 2:50.58
placed 5th in the Open Girls 100 Breast with a time of 1:24.44
placed 6th in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 1:09.10
Marissa Cooper (14)
placed 13th in the Open Girls 200 Free with a time of 2:56.43
placed 12th in the Open Girls 200 IM with a time of 3:10.58
placed 8th in the Open Girls 100 Breast with a time of 1:32.54
placed 10th in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 1:19.00
Aiden Darrow (9)
placed 5th in the 10 & Under Boys 200 Free with a time of 3:47.09
placed 21th in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Free with a time of 0:48.37
placed 28th in the Open Boys 100 Free with a time of 1:49.53
Connor Darrow (12)
placed 4th in the 11 — 12 Boys 200 Free with a time of 2:49.15
placed 2nd in the 11 — 12 Boys 50 Free with a time of 0:33.70
placed 12th in the Open Boys 100 Free with a time of 1:18.36
Liam Griffin (9)
placed 4th in the 10 & Under Boys 200 Free with a time of 3:32.78
placed 5th in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Back with a time of 0:48.56
placed 3rd in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Breast with a time of 0:55.93
placed 6th in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Free with a time of 0:39.55
Tanner Kelly (14)
placed 4th in the Open Boys 200 Free with a time of 2:28.91
placed 6th in the Open Boys 100 Back with a time of 1:24.10
placed 6th in the Open Boys 200 IM with a time of 2:51.53
placed 6th in the Open Boys 100 Free with a time of 1:05.02
Sophia Kogelschatz (16)
placed 1st in the Open Girls 100 Back with a time of 1:06.65
placed 2nd in the Open Girls 200 IM with a time of 2:24.53
placed 1st in the Open Girls 100 Breast with a time of 1:17.71
placed 1st in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 0:58.78
Kendall Rogers (10)
placed 3rd in the 10 & Under Girls 50 Back with a time of 0:44.46
placed 16th in the 10 & Under Girls 50 Breast with a time of 1:02.63
placed 11th in the 10 & Under Girls 50 Free with a time of 0:39.40
placed 13th in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 1:25.27
For more information about the Highlands Hurricanes swim team please contact Marvin Wolfe at 863-382-9272, hhst@juno.com or leave a message at the Highlands County Family YMCA at 863-382-9622.