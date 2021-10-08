Main Photo

The Highlands Hurricanes swim team. Front row from left: Connor Darrow, Aiden Darrow, Liam Griffin, Kendall Rogers. Back row: Tanner Kelly, Marissa Cooper, Sophia Kogelschatz, Hannah Andrews and Coach Marvin Wolfe.

 COURTESY PHOTO/HIGHLANDS HURRICANES

CHARLOTTE COUNTY — The Highlands Hurricanes swim team competed at the Charlotte County Swimming, “Fall Classic” recently. The Hurricanes took 8 swimmers to the meet which attracted over 230 swimmers from 7 teams competing.

The results for the Highlands Hurricanes swim team:

Hannah Andrews (15 years old)

placed 11th in the Open Girls 200 Free with a time of 2:32.61

placed 9th in the Open Girls 200 IM with a time of 2:50.58

placed 5th in the Open Girls 100 Breast with a time of 1:24.44

placed 6th in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 1:09.10

Marissa Cooper (14)

placed 13th in the Open Girls 200 Free with a time of 2:56.43

placed 12th in the Open Girls 200 IM with a time of 3:10.58

placed 8th in the Open Girls 100 Breast with a time of 1:32.54

placed 10th in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 1:19.00

Aiden Darrow (9)

placed 5th in the 10 & Under Boys 200 Free with a time of 3:47.09

placed 21th in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Free with a time of 0:48.37

placed 28th in the Open Boys 100 Free with a time of 1:49.53

Connor Darrow (12)

placed 4th in the 11 — 12 Boys 200 Free with a time of 2:49.15

placed 2nd in the 11 — 12 Boys 50 Free with a time of 0:33.70

placed 12th in the Open Boys 100 Free with a time of 1:18.36

Liam Griffin (9)

placed 4th in the 10 & Under Boys 200 Free with a time of 3:32.78

placed 5th in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Back with a time of 0:48.56

placed 3rd in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Breast with a time of 0:55.93

placed 6th in the 10 & Under Boys 50 Free with a time of 0:39.55

Tanner Kelly (14)

placed 4th in the Open Boys 200 Free with a time of 2:28.91

placed 6th in the Open Boys 100 Back with a time of 1:24.10

placed 6th in the Open Boys 200 IM with a time of 2:51.53

placed 6th in the Open Boys 100 Free with a time of 1:05.02

Sophia Kogelschatz (16)

placed 1st in the Open Girls 100 Back with a time of 1:06.65

placed 2nd in the Open Girls 200 IM with a time of 2:24.53

placed 1st in the Open Girls 100 Breast with a time of 1:17.71

placed 1st in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 0:58.78

Kendall Rogers (10)

placed 3rd in the 10 & Under Girls 50 Back with a time of 0:44.46

placed 16th in the 10 & Under Girls 50 Breast with a time of 1:02.63

placed 11th in the 10 & Under Girls 50 Free with a time of 0:39.40

placed 13th in the Open Girls 100 Free with a time of 1:25.27

For more information about the Highlands Hurricanes swim team please contact Marvin Wolfe at 863-382-9272, hhst@juno.com or leave a message at the Highlands County Family YMCA at 863-382-9622.

