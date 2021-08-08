The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of August gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the second half of a strong new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will experience the best fishing days of the month as the new moon occurs today and produces well above-average feeding activity over the next three days.
A rainy season weather pattern continues this week but the good news is wind speeds increase to the ideal wind-speed range of eight to ten mph starting Monday. Today a very mild south to southeast wind will occur. Monday an east wind pattern begins, producing speeds that are ideal for fishing. This east wind pattern will last until next week.
Atmospheric pressure change will be non-existent this week, with is typical during the rainy season. Pressure change will be 0.05 In Hg or less, up and down daily. Fish do not adjust until pressure change is at least 0.10 In Hg or greater. Tuesday afternoon during the overhead moon (3:25 p.m.) pressure will fall about 0.07 or 08 which will trigger some fish to move deeper….maybe.
One of the best fishing winds during the high heat and humidity of August and September is an east wind. Speeds averaging at least ten mph, producing wave action along the west shorelines of our lakes is exactly what I prefer. The sun is to your back until the evening hours. The wind is providing much needed relief from the sweltering heat and the waves are masking my presence and my artificial bait’s fakeness—bass make more mistakes when there is wave action.
When wave-action increases, producing an occasional white-cap, the wind speeds are usually about nine to twelve mph. Waves that are about one foot in height, break-up light rays enough to obscure the fish’s ability to accurately identify their prey. At about three foot under the surface, light rays break-up, producing a darker condition in the middle to lower section of the water column. Baitfish will take protective cover within vegetation when this weather condition occurs.
Larger bass will move into these areas of the lake to feed on the wind-driven baitfish, which follow the smaller members of the lake’s food-chain. It should be noted that in most of Florida’s freshwater lakes, the west side of lakes have deeper water. And the deeper the water the cooler the temperatures will be. Therefore an east wind blowing food into the deeper west sides of lakes is exactly the best case scenario for anglers enduring the summer heat.
So….an east wind will blow hard enough to provide a cooling effect and wave-action within the deeper water on the west side of the lake this week. And the wind driven food-chain will be there. And fish won’t be able to sense your presence and will make far more mistakes when it feeds. So the question is, “what more does an anglers need to have a great day on the water during the month of August?”
Best Fishing Days: Today the new moon will produce the best feed rating of the month, which will continue through Monday midday, drop one point Tuesday and another feed-rating point Wednesday. The next three days will be excellent fishing-days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:46 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight to nine from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and drops a rating point per day until the midweek when it settles at a six rating from 3-6 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 8:39 p.m. and the sunset at 8:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and gradually drops in feed rating to a four rating by the midweek.
The second minor fishing period occurs today during the moonrise at 6:45 p.m. and the sunrise at 6:53 a.m. A feed rating of six and perhaps seven will occur from 6-8 p.m.---the deeper lakes with depths of twelve feet or more will have a better feed rating within the deeper grass beds off shore. Daily this period moves later by one hour and drops to a five rating by the midweek during the hours of 9-11 a.m.
During the month of August, water temperatures climb to an annual high degree-mark in the mid to high eighties. Hot water holds far less dissolved oxygen than the ideal temperature in the seventies and low eighties. And the low oxygen period of the day occurs from 3-7 a.m. And the less sunlight during the day, the less oxygen the early morning period has for fish. Fish-Kill events can occur during August and September.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 8-10 last half of strong new moon phase, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open an average of nineteen inches and flowing a combined 1550 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 38.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com