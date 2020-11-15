The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of November gives anglers the second half of the super new moon phase, with the moon orbiting toward its weakest position of the month, and a high pressure cold front which will bring strong winds.
The super new moon occurred just after midnight last night which means anglers will experience much better than average fishing results today and Monday. However since the moon’s orbit position will be furthest away from the solar energy path toward earth this Wednesday, even while it is at its closest orbit point from earth today, means the ‘super’ status will be quickly diminishing over the next three days—from a 6-7 rating today to a 3-4 rating by the Wednesday.
The weather forecast today predicts a mild southerly wind which will be overtaken by a high pressure ten-degree cold front entering the state tonight. Monday a ten mph north wind and a rising barometer will cause fish to move into the shallow feeding areas and produce above average midday feeding activity.
Tuesday through the end of the week a strong northeast to eastern wind will challenge anglers, however pressure will be on a gradual rise over the next four days which will keep fish in shoreline feeding areas. An ideal cloud-to-sun ratio of near fifty-fifty percent will also help generate more fish adjustment activity. So even though the lunar influence will be very weak Tuesday through the end of the week, weather factors will be ideal to put fish close to shoreline cover.
Water temperatures are well within the ideal feeding range of seventy to eight-two degrees. Fish will be feeding at their annual highest rates until a strong cold front drops temperatures into the sixties degree-range. Therefore Florida’s feed rating will be much higher than the national average which the published fishing resources predict—an average of two to three points higher.
Ideal water temperatures in Florida produce great fishing even when ‘lunar influence’ is low. Don’t believe the solunar fishing graphs’ and charts’ published national rating-averages. They’re not accurate for central Florida. In the Bass Capital of the World, the feed ratings for November are much higher than the advertised national averages.
If you’re not throwing red shad color baits, you should add that to your strategy. Red and especially the dark red colors are producing as well as blue and junebug colors. Green colors are least productive right now but will begin to produce again in the early spring. And of course, black always is a plus, especially in low visibility conditions, such as turbid tannic water and or low light, nighttime periods. Brown-black baits are also producing very well right now.
This time of year I go to the large jig with a large trailer attached. Creature type baits designed to mimic the crawdad also accomplish the same reaction that the large jig produces when fishing for Florida’s largemouth bass. A slow rocking-crawling presentation with an occasional ‘hop’ motion, retrieved within vegetation triggers strikes from the big ‘lunker’ bass.
Best Fishing Days: This week, today and Monday will be the best fishing days as the super new moon produces better-than-average feeding activity during the midday hours. Ideal fishing winds will occur both days however today’s mild southerly wind switches to a ten mph northern wind as a high pressure cold front enters the state tonight and Monday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 12:43 p.m. and solar noon at 1:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6-7 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in feed rating to a 4-rating by Tuesday where it will remain for the rest of the week.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:08 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:47 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 70 minutes and decreases in feed rating to a 3-rating by the Tuesday, however by Thursday it will become the major period and produce a 4-rating from 4 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 15-16, super new moon, 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
