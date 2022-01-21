SEBRING – The Inaugural Highlands Ace Invitational Tournament Tennis Championship was held recently at the Thakker Tennis Courts.
The first people to hoist the Highlands Ace Invitational Champions Trophy was Rishik Yellu for the boys and Reagan Lenihan for the girls.
Yellu won the boys championship in a three set thriller against Parker Torella with Yellu winning the first set 6-2, Torella taking the second 7-5 and Yellu winning the third set tie breaker 11-9.
In the boys consolation round, Elijah De La Nuez took third place with an 8-4 win over Derek Camillo.
In the girls classification, Reagon Lenihan narrowly avoided having to play a third set in beating Dakota Brown 6-2, 7-5 to capture the girls championship.
In the girls’ consolation round, Isabel Guerra earned a third place finish with a 6-1, 6-4 win Desiree Bassett.
Event organizer and currently the head coach at the Golf Hammock tennis programs, Tosin Awomewe, stated that they took this event and sort of copied the Heartland Conference, which is done by the high schools at the end of the tennis year.
“We mimicked the Heartland Conference,” added Awomewe “and planned it to come together before the season, this is more of a ‘preseason’ to the tennis season.”
Awomewe, who head coached at Sebring for three years and an assistant coach at Avon Park for five years is also the CEO of Raquet Arcade, a Pro Stringer/USPTA Certified Coach and USTA Net Generation Certified Coach.
“The ideal for the event came from talking about having a preseason without getting the coaches in trouble because there are rules about when they can start practicing and such. We went to the schools, put out flyers and talked to parents.”
Awomewe noted that fifteen players signed up for the event.
“I am surprised we got this good of a turnout,” said Awomewe. “I believe it is pretty good for the first year and the short time we had to put this together.”
For more information on tennis, visit https://raquetarcade.club.