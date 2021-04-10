AVON PARK — Former Avon Park Red Devil and professional basketball player, Reggie Baker, hosted the Inaugural Reggie Baker Basketball Camp.
Reggie Baker was born and raised in Avon Park. Went off to West Virginia University for two years and transferred to a Division-II school, Newman University in Kansas. After Kansas, Baker came back home and transferred to a Division-I school, Bethune-Cookman University. Baker has two degrees in Sports Management and Liberal Studies. He has been playing professional basketball for three years now. Two seasons in Portugal and one year in Georgia.
“I am back home for the off-season and this is something I’ve always wanted to do since I was a kid. Now that I am in a situation to be able to give back to the kids. It has been a dream of mine. This is something positive for the kids. I know there really isn’t anything going on for them right now. I’ve always wanted to give back and show that I know where I’m from and I want to continue to bless others.”
Baker’s goal is to giveback to the community and help kids they way he wanted help growing up in Highlands County.
“I was once their age here in Highlands County and I wanted someone to show me ‘this is what you can do’. I wanted that motivation and inspiration but I didn’t have that as a kid. I knew once I made a name for myself and I made it out, I wanted to give back. I was hungry as a kid trying to make it out of a small city and I want to be able to help these kids do the same. If I can help a kid or motivate a kid, I’m going to do it.”
There were more campers than Baker anticipated but he was excited the community wanted to participate.
“We had 25 sign-up but there are a lot more than that. It is overwhelming and shocking to have so many kids come out for the first camp, it is awesome to have such a great turnout. This is a great feeling. I am going to make this a yearly thing. Every time I’m home in the off season I want to do this. This is just the beginning. I have plans to do tournaments, book bag giveaways and things like that. Whatever I can do to help give back to my community.”
The campers went through the paces. Starting with stretches, doing conditioning, ball handling drills, shooting drills, layups, defense and all the things you need to work on to become a better basketball player.
For Ja’Marion Davis this is a great opportunity to get better and the help he needs to reach his goals.
“I’ve learned about fundamentals and how you are supposed to play the game,” said Davis. “For these kids to come out and participate is a bless because not many kids wake up early to workout and get better. You have to want to do this. I really love this camp and I will be back if they do it again. I hope it elevates and gets bigger and bigger. The coaches are some of the best coaches I’ve ever met. They break it down for you and show you what you’re supposed to be doing. They push you and want to see you succeed. I decided to come to this camp because I want to get better and make it to the league in any sport. I want to make money so I can help my family out and I want to separate myself from other people.”
The main goal of the camp is to help out the youth in Highlands County.
“This is all about giving back,” added Baker. “Seeing all these kids here today made my day. I want to let them know that something positive is going on. I want these kids to motivated and want better for themselves. Me being who I am coming from this small town, I want them to see me and think ‘he made it out and I can be just like him.’ If I can make it so can they. I want them to be the best they can be.”