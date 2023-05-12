When I was growing up in Ohio, I dreamed about fishing at Lake Okeechobee in south Florida. I had read a number of articles about the famous lake and occasionally it would even be featured on TV.
In 1988 that dream became a reality when I was offered a position with a young company in the senior housing industry. My office was located in Boca Raton and for the next year and a half, I commuted between Ohio and Florida while we waited for my son to graduate from high school.
During that time, I spent endless days on the Big O, finally achieving my personal goal of catching a 10-pound bass. The lake was everything I dreamed it would be and the number of bass that I caught and released numbered in the hundreds.
I continued to fish Lake Okeechobee up until the time in 1996 when I moved my family to Avon Park, Florida. I still fished the Big O, but Lake Istokpoga was a close second and a much closer drive.
Years ago, before he passed away, Doug Hannon, better known as the Bass Professor, wrote an article stating that a potential state record, or even a world record bass might be living in waters that were within a 150-mile radius of Tampa.
His rationale was that anything south of that 150-mile radius, (Lake Okeechobee), the water got too hot, and the growing season was too long for the bass to grow to such monstrous proportions. Most, by the time they reached 8-10 pounds would die off.
North of the 150-mile radius, the lake water would get too cold, creating a shorter growing season. Bass would potentially grow bigger than down south, and they would live much longer. But they would still fail to achieve state or world class status.
The 150-mile radius was the Goldilocks area, providing just the right water temperatures throughout the year and allowing for an 11-12 month growing season.
Was the Bass Professor, right? Who knows? But one thing he got right is the fast-growing season in Lake Okeechobee.
Last weekend, the annual Roland Martin Marine Center (RMMC) Bass Tournament set a new world record for bass tournaments. No-one caught a state or world record fish, but twenty teams weighed in over thirty pounds of bass each.
That is an incredible feat! Keep in mind, that is five bass weighing an average of six pounds each! Imagine the number of two-to-five-pound bass each of these teams likely released while putting together a 30-pound bag.
Most tournaments you are lucky to see one bag weigh in over thirty pounds. Most tournaments have numerous twenty-something weights, ultimately with a twenty-five-to-twenty-six-pound bag taking first place.
I spoke to a few of the guys who fished the tournament, and they said the bass were everywhere. And many were caught on top water baits.
Donny Bass said, “I’ve had several 30lb bags and not won, but this is the first time catching 35 pounds and not winning.”
“We came in third out of 177 boats with 35.36 pounds. We had 34 pounds by 8am and threw back a 25 lb bag throughout the day. Crazy to think we were throwing six pounders back.”
Scott Martin, son of Roland Martin, a legend in bass-fishing, along with his daughter Hilary fished the event and weighed in 29.60 pounds and didn’t even make the top twenty.
The winning team weighed in five bass totaling 36.82 pounds (a 7+ pound average). Here is a list of the other nineteen teams weighing over twenty pounds.
2nd Place Gary Milicevic and Barrett Ringstaff 36.19 pounds
3rd Place Jeff Kaulbars and Donny Bass 35.36 pounds
4th Place Kail Stevens and Bradley MacQueen 33.84 pounds
5th Place James Klein and Craig Mathews 33.02 pounds
6th Place Chase Marsocci and Ron Veale 32.34 pounds
7th Place Jerod Boltz and Jon Bowman 32.20 pounds
8th Place Alex Terescenko and Jenna Vlarr 32.13 pounds
9th Place Casey Gonzalez and Eugene Terkoski 32.08 pounds
10th Place Michael Venditto and Jack Arcuri 31.94 pounds
11th Place Diante White and Domink Spain 31.90 pounds
12th Place Josh Jennings and Josh Welks 31.68 pounds
13th Place Ronnie Buck and Ron Buck 31.64 pounds
14th Place Don Demott and Matt Demott 31.16 pounds
15th Place Jeff Zablo and Joe Lamanna 31.09 pounds
16th Place Rafe Sexton and Cody Farnham 30.94 pounds
17th Place Durand Locke and Frank Jenkins 30.79 pounds
18th Place Todd Gilbert and Lance Gilbert 30.39 pounds
19th Place Scott Lindstam and Ryan Cooper 30.37 pounds
20th Place Adam Markley and Melinda Markley 30.22 pounds
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red,” is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author of four books; Fish Tales, Just Add Water, Jan-Jun and Jul-Dec 2022 and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.