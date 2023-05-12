When I was growing up in Ohio, I dreamed about fishing at Lake Okeechobee in south Florida. I had read a number of articles about the famous lake and occasionally it would even be featured on TV.

In 1988 that dream became a reality when I was offered a position with a young company in the senior housing industry. My office was located in Boca Raton and for the next year and a half, I commuted between Ohio and Florida while we waited for my son to graduate from high school.

