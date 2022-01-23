LAKE PLACID — After an unorthodox start the Lake Placid Green Dragons were unable to rally back against the Immokalee Indians. The Indians narrowly defeated the Green Dragons 42-36. This loss dropped the Green Dragons record to 0-16 for the season. The night got off to a rough start with the game being delayed nearly an hour while waiting on a referee who was stuck in traffic. The girls made the best of it with Lake Placid celebrating Senior Night and then the teams played a round of Knock Out as they waited.
Once tip-off finally happened the Indians started the game with a 3-pointer but the Green Dragons answered with Antranique Felton sinking three buckets in a row giving Lake Placid a 6-3 lead. Immokalee’s Kenya Blanchard netted a 3-pointer tying the game at 6. Felton added two additional baskets, Cheney Brady added a bucket for the Green Dragons and added a free throw to put Lake Placid up 13-6 at the end of the first period.
“It was our best game of the season,” said Lake Placid Coach Yvrose Charles. “Every single game we have small goals and our word today was ‘energy.’ I feel like they played with great energy throughout the whole game. They were playing together. Antranique (Felton), I love that girl, she was definitely our best player tonight and is a hard worker. She will do anything possible for her team to get them that win. Zoey (Young), Amariah (Fannin) and (Teraje) Walker really stood out to me. Walker gave 100% to the point that she hurt herself a little bit.”
Felton made a jump shot at the start of the second quarter but the Indian went on a seven-point run to cut the deficit to 15-13. Felton made a bucket for the Green Dragons and Immokalee’s Diaman Jackson netted a 3 from the left side to keep the Indians within a point, 17-16. Lake Placid’s Felton was sent to the line where she made one of two free throws. The Indians took the lead for the first time when Jackson charged down the court for a layup where she was fouled on the play and added a free throw to make it three points, putting the Indians up 19-18. Lake Placid quickly reclaimed the lead with a shot by Felton and Amariah Fannin added a shot to give the Green Dragons a 22-20 lead going into halftime.
Immokalee tied the game at 22 when Jackson went two-for-two at the line. Chasity Green sank a three giving the Indians a slight 25-22 lead with 4:55 left in the third. Felton was sent to the line again and made both her shots and Teraje Walker added a bucket but the Indians held a 29-26 lead at the end of the third.
Just a minute into the fourth period the game got out of hand. Immokalee’s Angie Rene smacked Lake Placid’s Chrisma Scott and the two were split up, but were both ejected from the game. Immokalee’s Marisabel Salazar came off the bench to interject during the altercation resulting in a technical foul. The fourth period was riddled with fouls. Jackson went two-for-two at the line for the Indians and Lake Placid’s Walker made two of four free throw attempts. Immokalee expanded their lead with a rebound and a pair of 3-pointers. The Green Dragon’s Haley Capps sank three of four shots from the line and Felton added a single free throw. Brady made a short jumper, then stole the ball and passed it to Felton who was under the net for an easy layup but it wasn’t enough to surpass the Indians.
“We have a few games left in the season and we want to finish strong,” said Charles. “Our biggest goal is keeping their confidence up and keeping them from getting discouraged. We are peaking at the right time.”
Immokalee defeated the Green Dragons, 42-36. Felton led Lake Placid with nine baskets and five free throws. The Green Dragons will host the Discovery Spartans on Thursday, Jan. 27 with tip-off set for 7 p.m.