MLS Miami DC United Soccer

D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller deflects an Inter Miami shot during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Washington.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taxiarchis Fountas scored a goal and followed with an assist on Nigel Robertha’s equalizer to help D.C. United earn a 2-2 draw with Inter Miami on Saturday night after a scoreless first half.

Inter Miami has now gone a club-record 10 straight matches without a victory.

