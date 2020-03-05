After 21 years the Sebring Blue Streaks (21-6) are in the Final Four of the Class 5A Championship Tournament. Today the Blue Streaks will battle the Rickards Raiders (19-7) of Tallahassee at the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland with tip-off set for 2 p.m.
Sebring has been hard at work all week to get ready for this remarkable event.
“Practices have been great,” said Sebring Coach Princeton Harris. “It has been like a normal practice. The guys are very relaxed. They understand what is in front of them but they are very relaxed, focused and grasping what we are implementing right now for our game plan against Rickards.”
The players are excited to be in the Final Four.
“They are not really nervous, I don’t see any nervousness but they are excited,” Harris said. “I keep hearing ‘We are in the Final Four. We have to win this thing.’ They understand their position and I’m glad to see them relaxed. I don’t want them to be nervous. When they get on the big stage, I think nerves will kick in but I think they will be up for the challenge.”
Sebring has a plan in place for today’s game.
“We haven’t done anything different,” stated Harris. “We have had our usual practice with our game plan specifically for Rickards. We are just going to implement the game plan and hopefully execute. We want to take care of business and hopefully be ready to play on Saturday in the Championship game.”
The Blue Streaks have studied their opponent and are ready for the challenge.
“Rickards runs a 1-4, they are very athletic,” said Harris. “They want to get at you defensively, they want to speed you up and make you get outside of what you want to do. Defensively they play man-to-man with a run and jump help. They don’t like to play offense, they want to try to run the ball up the court quick and score on you. We have made some adjustment and watched a lot of film. I guarantee you we will be prepared and ready to play.”
Sebring is hoping to have the same support at the R.P. Funding Center that they had throughout the season.
“I have received so many phone calls so I guarantee you it will be a lake of blue and white,” commented Harris. “There are a lot of people coming. I hope to see everyone there supporting us and hopefully we can bring back a win against Rickards and then get one on Saturday. We are going to take this one game at a time.”
Tickets are $13 at the gate of the R.P. Funding Center in Lakeland. The Sebring Blue Streaks and Rickards Raiders will tip-off at 2 p.m.