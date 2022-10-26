The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of the new moon phase and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent afternoon fishing today through Friday and great sunset fishing during the weekend.

The new moon occurred yesterday during the solar noon period which means fish are feeding heaviest during the midday hours today and Thursday. Friday a midafternoon bite will be very good and the weekend will produce great evening fishing. The moon is currently heading away from the solar energy path with means a weakening of the lunar influence, however because water temperatures are now in the ideal feed rating, fish will be feeding heavy due to this seasonal normal condition.

