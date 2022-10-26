The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of the new moon phase and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent afternoon fishing today through Friday and great sunset fishing during the weekend.
The new moon occurred yesterday during the solar noon period which means fish are feeding heaviest during the midday hours today and Thursday. Friday a midafternoon bite will be very good and the weekend will produce great evening fishing. The moon is currently heading away from the solar energy path with means a weakening of the lunar influence, however because water temperatures are now in the ideal feed rating, fish will be feeding heavy due to this seasonal normal condition.
The main influence the moon has on fish and wildlife is that it causes a greater percentage of fish and wildlife to feed, or not feed, at the same time. In other words the greater the moon interferes with solar energy, the more hungry fish will feed at the same time. Currently with a weak moon, fish are still feeding heavy, but just not all of them during the daily lunar major periods.
The weather forecast will produce a typical fall season pattern driven by a major pressure system, either high or low, entering the state every three to four days. Barometers will rise and fall 0.30 in hg or greater every three days. Wind direction will change almost daily or at least every two days. Daily high-low temperatures will produce ideal water temperatures and therefore heavy feeding activity. For the next six days wind speeds will be in the ideal fishing range of six to nine eight mph.
Today winds will come out of the west, Thursday a weak variable direction wind will occur. Friday through the weekend an eastern wind at seven mph is predicted. The sun-to-cloud ratio will be ideal at sixty-forty. Daily fishing factors will change daily which will cause fish adjustment activity to be very high. And the higher the adjustment, the greater the need to feed. Ideal wind speeds, and daily wind direction change, constant pressure change, and bright sunshine with occasional clouds, will all trigger excellent feeding activity.
It’s time to go fishing because it doesn’t get any better than this.
Best Fishing Days: Today the Thursday the effects of the new moon will cause fish to feed at above average monthly rates during the early to midafternoon hours when the moon is overhead. And the two minor periods, will also produce fairly well.
Florida Fishing Facts: The fishing world consults various solar-lunar calendar and fishing forecast publications which all use algorithms to predict when fish will feed in major and minor periods throughout the month. All of these publications offer ‘national fishing-factor averages’ using a one-through-ten scale ratings system which is not state-specific and thus not accurate for the state of Florida nor the state of Alaska.
For instance, here in the Fishing Capital of the World, and more specifically, the Bass Fishing Capital of the World, a much higher feed rating occurs than fishing publications predict, during the fall and spring seasons. Fish feed at heavier rates in Florida, southern Texas, and southern California, during all twelve months of the year. And when water temperatures are in the 70-82 degree range in these three areas, fish feed at much higher rates than national publications forecast.
For the next six weeks, or until Florida has its first serious cold front, fish will be feeding about two points higher or greater on the one-in-ten rating’s scale offered by popular fishing publications. So for instance, most publications predict a ‘feed rating high’ of five today and three for the remainder of the week. But Florida freshwater fish now have ideal water temperatures to stimulate a seasonal feeding-at-will conditions. And that factor is not represented in national fishing forecast algorithms.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:17 p.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty-five minutes and decreases in feed rating to six where it will remain through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday a feed rating of six will occur from 4-7 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 7:44 p.m. and the sunset at 6:46 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by forty-five minutes and decreases in feed rating to a three rating by the weekend.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 8:41 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:33 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by about sixty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating through the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 26-27 last two days of new moon phase, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.34 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open eight inches and flowing a combined total of 800 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 39’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually over the next six weeks to 38.50’. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
