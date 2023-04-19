The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a strong new moon phase and a very good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent late morning to early afternoon fishing and fairly good action during the sunrise and sunset periods.

The best fishing days of the month are half over. However the moon is getting stronger daily so the second half of the new moon phase will be better than the first half. Time to go fishing.

