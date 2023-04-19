The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a strong new moon phase and a very good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy excellent late morning to early afternoon fishing and fairly good action during the sunrise and sunset periods.
The best fishing days of the month are half over. However the moon is getting stronger daily so the second half of the new moon phase will be better than the first half. Time to go fishing.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the new moon occurs four days after the lunar orbit perigee and six days before the lunar high point, which means a fairly strong lunar effect will occur today through the weekend. Today and Thursday an eight rating will occur and will gradually diminish to a seven rating by the weekend. The daily lunar influence will remain strong through the end of the month because of the high solar interference rate which peaks next Tuesday. No lower than a six rating will occur next week during the first quarter moon phase.
Weather Factors: Wind speeds will be topping-out at fifteen mph today and Thursday coming out of the east. Friday the east wind subsides, producing a ten mph top speed by the late morning hours. Barometric pressure will drop enough to cause fish to adjust downward and out from shoreline feeding areas. Saturday morning an ideal south wind in the seven mph range will switch to a twelve mph west wind by noon. Sunday a high pressure system begins to enter the state producing a thirteen mph northwest wind which will cause fish to adjust upward into shoreline areas. And Monday a ten mph north wind will give in to a ten mph east wind Tuesday.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be poor today with overcast conditions prevailing. Expect fish to be away from cover and moving about in open water vegetation through the deeper open sections of shoreline grasses. Thursday and for the next seven days sunshine will prevail which means fish will hold tight to protective cover. However this weekend a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio will increase fish adjustment activity as fish move back and forth from cover to more open areas.
Water temperatures are ideal right now and are producing the highest annual feeding rate. Until water temperatures climb into the mid-eighty degree range, fish will be feeding every two days, meaning that ‘a fish’ feeds every two days if it in fact feed successfully during its effort.
And since all fish are not feeding at the same time on the same day, this means fish will be feeding every day. Now the percentage changes in accordance to the lunar influence. For example today and Thursday the highest majority of the fish population will be feeding at the same time, which will be during the overhead moon period. Seven days from today that ‘feeding participation rate’ will be half of what it will be today.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 1:04 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight or slightly better from 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and diminishes in feed rating by a half number starting Friday. Sunday a feed rating of six to seven will occur from 3-6 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:38 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:57 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by thirty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Sunday a feed rating of six will occur from 8-10 a.m.
A second solar lunar period occurs today when the moonset happens at 7:37 p.m. and the sunset at 7:53 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6:30-9 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by sixty-three minutes and will diminish in feed rating by a half number daily.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today through Friday the second half of the new moon phase will produce excellent fishing during the early afternoon hours when the moon is overhead. Friday will also produce pre-front conditions. Atmospheric pressure will drop 0.12 in hg causing fish to adjust down and out from shoreline feeding shallow to the deeper sections of shoreline vegetation.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 19- 22 second half of new moon phase, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: The lunar influence’s main effect on fish is to cause a greater percentage of the fish population to feed during the prime daily lunar period. The more the moon interferes with solar energy levels, the more influence the moon has on causing fish and wildlife to adjust. The greater the influence, the higher the percentage of animal population participation. And the higher numbers of feeders, the longer the duration of feeding effort. The next three days and for the last two days, a much greater percentage of the fish populations have been feeding at the same time.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I've used repeatedly since 2006.
