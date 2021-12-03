Tonight the Sebring Blue Streaks (9-3) will compete in the Class 5A FHSAA Football State Semifinal. Sebring is on the road to take on the Merritt Island Mustangs (12-1). The Blue Streaks already made school history by winning their first regional championship last week against Clearwater with a last second field goal to defeat the Tornadoes 13-12.
“Practice went pretty good,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “The season is getting long so you worry about the kids getting tired and the long season catching up but the energy has been good and so have the kids. Merritt Island is a good football team with a great history. They have won and played for some state titles. They are 12-1, you can’t be 12-1 and not be good.”
The Mustangs have had a nearly flawless season and are led by quarterback Brad Denaburg, who has passed for 2872 yards and 27 touchdowns. Merritt Island’s leading rushers are Dominic Shields with 684 yards and Elijah Edwards with 352.
“The Mustangs have a tough offense they pass the ball for a lot of yards,” explained Scott. “They don’t have one main guy, they can throw the ball to a lot of different guys so we need to be good on defense on the back end, for sure. We have to rush the quarterback and stop the run game also. Defensively they fly around, they are not very big, but are big in some spots. They have hard-nosed guys that know the game of football and fly around.”
The Streaks averaged 27.7 points per game. Travis Kerney led Sebring’s rushing attack with 1038 yards and 12 TDs, while quarterback Cameron Kimbrell threw for 1206 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Make the drive to Merritt Island tonight to cheer on the Sebring Blue Streaks as they make history. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“It would be great for our guys to look up in the stands and hear our people behind us,” said Scott. “We have a fan bus that is nearly full, there are 50 something seats and there will be nearly 40 on the bus. That is a great thing. We hope the faithful ones will come and we will put on a good show. We are going to do our best to get it done.”