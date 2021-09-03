Week two sees all three Highlands County varsity football teams on the road. The Avon Park Red Devils will take on the Jordan Christian Prep Seahawks of Auburndale, Sebring Blue Streaks are headed to Winter Haven to face the Blue Devils and the Lake Placid Green Dragons are going out of state to Thomasville, GA to take on the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets.
Lake Placid is excited to be able to play out of state this week and are happy to have a couple of players return from quarantine. The Yellow Jackets are 0-2 this season and are hunting for their first win but the Green Dragons are hoping to add to Thomas County’s losing streak. Lake Placid heads into tonight’s game with a record of 0-1 but are eager to get their first win tonight.
“We have a big week,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “We have a couple kids coming back so that is encouraging for us. We are still riddled with Covid and the tracing which is challenging because we have to move the sixth quarter kids around and that has been fairly difficult. We are going to make it work, we are going to go up there compete our tails off and represent Lake Placid the best way we know how. They (Thomas County) are really good. They are in the stage where they have had the young kids, gone through the growing pains and now that group is all juniors and seniors and are hungry. They are at the table and ready to eat.”
“Coach (Sam) Holland, who is DeSoto’s head coach, came from that school so I have really gotten to know that school through them,” explained White. “That is how we inked the deal and he told me their story. They have gone through the process and are ready to reap the rewards. What I love about them is they didn’t skip any steps, they went through the process, had the growing pains and now they are ready for success, I think that is pretty cool.”
The Green Dragons have worked hard this week to get ready for tonight’s game.
“Practice went well this week but we are so limited with our numbers,” White. “We are trying to make it work, put kids in the right places where they can be successful and we have a lot of ninth graders. We looked out there last week against Lake Region and we had nine freshman and two seniors on the field. That is where we have to pick our spots for these guys and put them in a place where they can be successful. That is a big tall task for this coaching staff. Practices have been great though, energy has been there this week and I think they are excited for the trip. How many teams around here get to say they are going out of state to play a good football program? We are ready, we are prepared and the kids have been mentally in the game plan this week. We tell them ‘go out there and compete your tails off. You never know what could happen. Do your job and see where the chips land.’ We have to get the penalties under control. We have to control what we can control and compete our tails off and represent this community well.”
Lake Placid is unfortunately still hindered by Covid.
“We are headed in the right direction with only 12 out with Covid,” said White. “We had 14 last week missing. We were hoping to have at least five comeback this week but we are happy to have the two players return. We will take those two and keep it rolling. Next week we should be back to full strength when we play Cocoa Beach next week.
The Red Devils have a bitter taste in their mouth after a tough loss last week against Discovery. Avon Park (0-1) is ready to get their first win of the season under their belt tonight. The Red Devils will play Jordan Christian Prep of Auburndale in Haines City. The Seahawks are 1-0 this season and looking to expanding that winning streak but Avon Park is looking to deliver Jordan Christian their first loss.
“We honestly know nothing about Jordan Christian Prep,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “We were unable to exchange film with them. We played them two years ago and were supposed to play them last year but Covid hit so we didn’t get to play. We have the film from two years ago so we went off of that as far as packages they run offensively and defensively. I don’t know which athletes are there and which aren’t. We are taking it as week to go back to the basics so we focused on tackling, on covering people in the secondary and offensively we continue to build off the good things we had last week in the run game and try to throw some passing stuff in there to keep us balanced.”
“Our focus is to control what we can and what we can control is our effort,” stated Albritton. “Effort and execution of our assignments is our main focus. We need to take out the mental errors, we can control that stuff. We need to lock in as a player and as a teammate, if we make that happen we should be in good shape tomorrow.”
“We’ve had a good week of practice,” Albritton added. “Last Friday left a sour taste in our mouth and they came focused this week and they believe we should have been on the other end of that ball game but that is not the way it fell for us. It left us hungry. We have two out due to Covid tracing that won’t be playing tomorrow and two more that came back from quarantine. We will use them sparingly and we brought up a handful of JV guys because their game was canceled this week. They worked really hard this week so we are going to utilize them on special teams to give our guys a breather.”
If interested in going to watch the Red Devils play this week’s game will be held in Haines City at the Feltrim Sports Complex the address is 204 Macaulay’s Cove, Haines City, FL 33844.
Sebring hopes to keep the momentum going in tonight’s game after winning their season opener last week against Centennial. The Blue Streaks will take on the Winter Haven Blue Devils who are 0-1 and are thirsty for their first win.
“Winter Haven is a good football team with a historic program,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “They are going to play well on both sides of the ball. Offensively they do a lot of things, they have some big receivers that they like to get the ball to. They have a big running back that runs real tough so we will have our hands full on both sides of the ball.”
Coach Scott isn’t seeing the consistency that he would like to see at practice.
“Practice has been so, so and we haven’t been consistent yet,” added Scott. “We do have a few players out with Covid and that is going to be a week to week deal. That is going to be every week so that is why we are trying to have good depth and it has to be the next man up. Someone will have to step up and step in and get it done.”