SEBRING – Redemption. The Sebring Blue Streaks (7-2) are looking to get revenge for last year’s final four matchup. The Merritt Island Mustangs (6-4), who defeated Sebring in the final seconds of the State Semifinal last season, will take on the Blue Streaks tonight at Firemen’s Field. The gates open at 6 p.m. and Sebring is looking to pack the stands with a sea of Blue and White.
“We only had two days of practice this week because of Hurricane Nicole but the two days we did have it went pretty well,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “The kids were locked in and having a good practice but I hate that we lost practice Wednesday and Thursday.”
Merritt Island upset Sebring 12-10 with a last-minute field goal with :42 seconds left in the game during the State Final Four semifinals last season. The Blue Streaks are eager to wrangle the Mustangs tonight.
“At the end of the game last year I spoke to the guys and I said ‘delayed but not denied’ and so here we are with another opportunity to face this opponent and we’ve got to take care of business this time,” explained Scott. “It feels good knowing the guys put last year behind them and are coming out wanting to achieve the same thing. We won the district so now we are hosting a playoff game against an opponent that beat us the last two out of three times we played.”
“We greatly respect Merritt Island,” stated Scott. “We know they will bring their ‘A’ game and will give it their all until that clock hits 00:00. They won in the last seconds last year. They are a good football team all around, the kids know their role and play their role. They won’t come with a superstar but they have some tough, gritty kids that understand their role and get it done. Defensively we have to lineup and read our keys. We need to read and react like we are supposed to. Not do someone else’s job, but do our job. Offensively we have to do what we do best, not turn the ball over and run the football. We need to make throws and catches when we need to. We’ve got to do all those little things and run hard. We are ready to get it going.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks and the Sebring Touchdown Club hope that the stands will be packed with fans for tonight’s game.
“It’s time to have pride in our youth of the community and support our youth,” said J.C. Shoop, President of the Sebring Touchdown Club. “This program builds a lot of character, builds a lot of strong young men who will be a part of this community for years to come. I see these you men who have discipline, who not only excel on the field but in the classroom as well and a lot of that is because of athletics. When you see these guys, they shake your hand and look you in the eye. We need to pour into our youth who will eventually give back to the community. We need to support Sebring youth athletic programs and all extracurricular programs. We need to take more pride in our children in our community.”
The Blue Streaks are excited to host a playoff game for only the third time in school history.
“This is the third time that Sebring High School football has hosted a playoff game since the start of the football program which was in 1926,” explained Shoop. “For Sebring this is also the first time winning back-to-back district championships. Coach Scott and the rest of the coaches continue to build the program. They are 7-2 right now and we know Merritt Island will play a sound football game but if we do the right things, we will beat them. The team is hitting on all strides and I think we will come out with a win.”
It is recommended that fans arrive early to enjoy the festivities and to find a seat. Spectators can expect a great game of football, a DJ, great food at the concession stand and Swaine and Leidel Wealth Services sponsored the t-shirt cannon which will be fired throughout the game and much more.
“It will be an exciting night. We will be shooting off t-shirts into the crowd all game long,” Shoop said. “The DJ will be playing the whole game so we will have some good vibes and good music going on. We have some great items that we will be handing out to fans as they come in such as megaphones and a few other items. Dave Travers will have the cannon near the end zone. We want to create a great football experience and it will be an exciting night. There is a lot to do, a lot for the youth. The more people that come out to support the Blue Streaks the better, we want to create that 12th man atmosphere. We need that for this game, to get behind our football game.”
“These kids deserve the support,” Scott added. “They have been winning for the last few years and they are doing things that have never been done at Sebring so why not come out and support them?”
Avon Park is headed to Lake Region
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils are headed to a bowl game tonight against the Lake Region Thunder. Both teams enter tonight’s game with a record of 5-5.
In order to play in a FHSAA bowl game you have to end the season with record of .500 or better and not qualify for the playoffs.
“Us and Lake Region finished our season with a record of 5-5 and agreed to play in a bowl game on Friday night, but Hurricane Nicole messed that up,” explained Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton. “It is great for the seniors that they will be able to play in one last game. It is one last chance to get clips on film for colleges. It should be a fun game, Lake Region is doing a really nice job. We are going up early to eat a pregame meal together and they are trying to make it feel like a true college bowl experience for the kids so it should be a great experience for both programs. We are all pretty excited to go.”
Due to Hurricane Nicole practices didn’t go as planned this week for the Red Devils.
“Practices have been a little crazy because we obviously couldn’t do anything Wednesday or Thursday because of the storm so we came together Monday and Tuesday,” explained Albritton. “It was okay, I was expecting a little bit more excitement but we got done what we needed to get done. We are playing an opponent that we have already played, we played them early on in the season, but I’m sure they are a totally different team than they were back in September but the same can be said about us. Having some familiarity with your opponent is nice, especially not being able to practice this week. We spent a lot of time watching film.”
The Red Devils struggled in their first meeting this season with the Thunder. Lake Region shutout Avon Park, 31-0.
“What gave us trouble the first time we played Lake Region is we have six or seven turnovers in that game so our focal point was definitely ball control,” Albritton explained. “Lake Region has a solid offensive and defensive line so the game will probably be determined in the trenches but they do have some explosive players on offense that we will have to keep an eye on. They have some defensively players that can play sideline-to-sideline.”
“Defensively we are going to keep doing what we have been doing,” Albritton explained. “Outside of two games, we’ve had a really productive defensive year as far as achieving goals that we put in place, such as points allowed and rushing yards allowed. We will try to blend in some different fronts to maybe confuse their blocking and do some stunts upfront. Overall, we have to play assignment football and make sure our guys are in place and make plays. I think we will be okay. Offensively we are going play to our strengths, we’ve got two 1,000 yard rushers, we’ve got a good offensive line so running the ball, trying to maintain possession and controlling the ball that way will be a big part of it. We have KJ (Turner) at quarterback who has come a long way this year so we will be able to utilize him in the passing game with receivers like DK (Darian Kirkland), Semaj Bennett and Jeremy Atkinson. We will rely heavily on Nick Rowe and Jerdarion Hilton for sure because they are two gifted running backs so if we have them, we are going to use them.”
The Red Devils are looking forward to playing their last game of the season.
“We are excited for sure and I think the experience will be good for not only the kids but us as a coaching staff,” added Albritton. “It will give us a chance to sit and talk with their coaching staff while we are eating the pregame meal together. I talked with Coach Mills quite a bit this week, getting this game lined up, it is an exciting thing that the FHSAA has done for the teams that were right there hoping to get into the playoffs but didn’t quite make it. It is awesome that they are able to reward them with an extra game, so we are excited. It will come down to protecting the ball on offense and being fundamentally sound on defense, making sure we are reading our keys and tackling properly and I think if we do those things, we will be right in it. I expect a much better turnout than the first time we played them.”
Once the game ends the Red Devils season will officially come to an end.