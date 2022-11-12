SEBRING – Redemption. The Sebring Blue Streaks (7-2) are looking to get revenge for last year’s final four matchup. The Merritt Island Mustangs (6-4), who defeated Sebring in the final seconds of the State Semifinal last season, will take on the Blue Streaks tonight at Firemen’s Field. The gates open at 6 p.m. and Sebring is looking to pack the stands with a sea of Blue and White.

“We only had two days of practice this week because of Hurricane Nicole but the two days we did have it went pretty well,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “The kids were locked in and having a good practice but I hate that we lost practice Wednesday and Thursday.”

