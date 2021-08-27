After a preseason fumble it is finally time for the Friday night lights to shine. Tonight the Avon Park Red Devils, Sebring Blue Streaks and Lake Placid Green Dragons will finally hit that gridiron. All three preseason games were canceled last week, Avon Park’s due to COVID-19, while Sebring and Lake Placid were weather-related postponements.
Unfortunately COVID-19 will most likely affect each game. Players will be out and coaches will have to do their best to adapt and fill in those empty positions.
The Avon Park Red Devils will host the Discovery Spartans with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The Red Devils have been hard at work preparing for tonight’s game.
“We are entering tonight in the same boat,” said Coach Lee Albritton. “Neither of us were able to play in a Kickoff Classic but we did exchange spring film so we were able to watch their spring game against Celebration. They have some good athletes and I know they graduated quite a few athletes like we did. I feel like it is going to be a pretty even match-up for us.”
After a rough week last week the Red Devils bounced back and are ready for tonight’s game.
“We had a really good week,” stated Albritton. “We had quite a few kids out on quarantine last week because of contact tracing which is why we didn’t have our game but everyone came back and it was a rejuvenation for them, everyone was eager and hungry to get after it and have a good week. Weather was nice, thankfully, and we were able to have four good days of practice this week. I stressed to them this week that last week was an eye-opener to them that no game is guaranteed and that they should treat every week like it could potentially be their last. I think they bought into that message and saw the value of that. We had a really productive week, we are ready and excited for tonight.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks are excited to finally hit another team. After weeks of practicing and beating up each other it’s time to take out some pent up aggression on the Centennial Eagles. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“They are very athletic and have a lot of speed outside of the skilled positions,” said Sebring Coach LaVaar Scott. “They run the football well and play well on both sides of the ball. Practice went pretty well this week. We missed that game last week and have been beating up on each other so now we get to take out some of that frustration. We are staying together and that is good. COVID is going to be a week-to-week deal, we have to have some depth and find some guys to plug in and go. We are without a doubt ready for tonight’s game. They are ready to go against someone else.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons are ready to hit the field tonight in Eagle Lake against the Lake Region Thunder. After weeks of hard work and preparation the Green Dragons are eager to hit the gridiron.
“They are the type of team that likes to throw it all over the yard,” said Coach Carl White. “Their offense is fun to watch, they have an explosive offense. They have skilled kids in all different places that can hurt you in all kinds of different ways. Our job is to do the best we can to neutralize it because goodness gracious they can play.”
Lake Placid has had a few struggles this week with players coming in contact with COVID-19 and those players will not be eligible to play in tonight’s game. Lake Placid’s Coach Carl White has made a few adjustments and thinks his players will be able to get the job done in Eagle Lake.
“We have about 13 players out right now with COVID so we have been struggling,” explained White. “Kids are getting traced left and right and that is no excuse for our performance but we have key kids out, so a lot of kids are playing and going to have to get some reps and playing a lot of minutes tonight. That is going to be the key tonight, we are going to have a lot of young players playing, a lot of freshman, we are going to have to grow them up pretty quick because it is here for them.
“Quarterback (Wyatt Hines) is good but on defense we have six of our starters out, our tailback is out and couple of others that were popped as well. We got hit pretty good this week but we thank God that we get to go play.”