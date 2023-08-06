Jaguars Football

Jacksonville Jaguars center Tyler Shatley (69) greets his former college coach, Dabo Swinney, head coach at Clemson after a practice at the NFL football team’s training camp, Tuesday, in Jacksonville.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley is back at practice three days after dealing with an irregular heartbeat.

Coach Doug Pederson said Saturday that Shatley went into atrial fibrillation — a rapid heartbeat — following a hot and humid practice Wednesday.

Recommended for you