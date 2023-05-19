After a long bus ride to Pembroke Pines to compete in the Class 5A-Region 4 semifinals the Sebring Blue Streaks came up short. The Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars rallied in the fifth and held of the might Blue Streaks to win with a final score of 11-5.
“Our defense was not there, our hitting was not there and our pitching was definitely not there,” Sebring Coach Hector Perez said. “When you have your No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters not hitting the ball solid with runners on you can’t expect much. There were a lot of errors and the pitching was just not there. I don’t know what happened, a bad game I guess. I’m losing two seniors (Jewelissa Delgado and Paige Benton) and I feel bad for them because they have been giving 100% all season. They are really a big part of the team and the success the team has had. They can’t do it all themselves, everyone has to participate.”
Sebring came out of the gate swinging putting up three runs in the top of the first inning. Tera Lynn Price started the Blue Streaks off with a walk after a full count. Marissa Wilkinson hit a hard grounder to left for a single. Paige Benton knocked a blooper to center for a single and sent home Price for an RBI. Carmen Stone stepped to the plate and sent a grounder past the first baseman and the diving second base for a two-run RBI and she beat the throw to first for a single. The Blue Streaks held a 3-0 lead.
Wilkinson started on the bump for the Blue Streaks but struggled to find her groove.
The Jaguars threatened in the bottom of the first with bases loaded. Wilkinson battled to get the last strike out leaving the runners stranded. Pembroke Pines chopped at the deficit in the bottom of the second. Once again, the Jags loaded the bases and unfortunately Megan Rasmussen drew a walk, sending home Destiney Ortega cutting Sebring’s lead to 3-1.
In the bottom of the fourth Pembroke Pines knotted things up. After a pair of bunt the Jags had two runners on base and Sebring made a pitching change bring Price to the mound but an RBI and a bases loaded walk for the Jags evened the score at 3-3.
Wilkinson pitched three and one third innings for the Blue Streaks, allowing three runs, four hits and she struck out four.
Sebring lost control in the bottom of the fifth. The Jaguars plated eight runs with 3 two-run RBIs and two single run RBIs. Pembroke Pines built their lead to an overwhelming 11-3 lead.
The Blue Streaks weren’t going down without a fight. Benton hit a hard grounder to shortstop that fumbled for a single, Stone grounded to second that was also fumbled around and Benton advanced to third. Morgan Durrance came into run for Stone who is Sebring’s catcher. Bailey Pauze hit a line past the pitcher and to the shortstop that drove in Benton for an RBI single. Amber Young sent a rope into left field that loaded the bases. Price knocked a line deep into center field that was caught in the air but Durrance tagged up and went home cutting the deficit to 11-5.
Price pitched two and two-third innings in relief. She allowed six runs, five hits and struck out four.
The Blue Streaks were unable to make any additional runs and fell the Jaguars despite out hitting them 10 hits to their 9. Pembroke Pines defeated Sebring 11-5 and the Blue Streaks season came to screeching halt.
“Failure to execute, a bad game and unfortunately it was the last game of the season,” explained Perez. “I’m proud of the girls and what they have done all season long. It is tough to lose like this because player-for-player we are the better team. Our hitting, our pitching and defense is better but the ball didn’t bounce our way tonight.”