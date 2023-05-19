After a long bus ride to Pembroke Pines to compete in the Class 5A-Region 4 semifinals the Sebring Blue Streaks came up short. The Pembroke Pines Charter Jaguars rallied in the fifth and held of the might Blue Streaks to win with a final score of 11-5.

“Our defense was not there, our hitting was not there and our pitching was definitely not there,” Sebring Coach Hector Perez said. “When you have your No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters not hitting the ball solid with runners on you can’t expect much. There were a lot of errors and the pitching was just not there. I don’t know what happened, a bad game I guess. I’m losing two seniors (Jewelissa Delgado and Paige Benton) and I feel bad for them because they have been giving 100% all season. They are really a big part of the team and the success the team has had. They can’t do it all themselves, everyone has to participate.”

