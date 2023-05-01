Jaguars Harrison Football

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan walks first-round draft pick offensive lineman Anton Harrison, right, to an NFL football news conference in Jacksonville, Friday, April 28, 2023.

 GARY McCULLOUGH/AP PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars closed the NFL draft the same way they opened it: by getting quarterback Trevor Lawrence some potential help.

Jacksonville ended the three-day event Saturday by selecting Houston fullback Derek Parish in the seventh round, with the 240th overall pick. It might normally be a throwaway choice, especially in a draft that lacked depth, but general manager Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson were looking for someone to boost the team’s short-yardage packages.

