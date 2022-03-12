AVON PARK — An Avon Park football player is moving on to the next level. Red Devils’ Jakeem West signed to play football at Division III Bethany College in West Virginia.
“This is a huge moment in his life and (I’m) super proud of him,” Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton said. “He’s come a long way since his freshman year. He was voted most improved player this year on our team. And that’s just a testament to his work ethic. And I know he’s going to go up there and continue that same work ethic.”
West totaled 34 total tackles (24 solo) along with 3 tackles for loss and 3 sacks in seven games for the Red Devils in 2021.
The degree he would earn was a selling point for West to sign with the Bison. He said he’s interested in a degree in psychology with an emphasis in human services. West added signing with Bethany allows him to go to college, something he didn’t think would be a possibility for him.
West’s mother Tamika Tucker-West said it was special to see her son sign. She couldn’t say enough how proud she was and worked hard to hold back her tears of joy. Both Tucker-West and West’s grandmother Brinda Ludden supported Jakeem every step of the way. Whether it was high school games on Friday or take him to PeeWee games on Saturdays as a child.
“That’s the best thing ever to me,” Ludden said about her grandson signing. “I am so proud of him…I wish him good luck.”
His godmother Gwennette Boddie mentioned how incredible a moment it was to see Jakeem sign. Especially to see a young man from Highlands County move on to something outside of where he went to school. She believes it can be another example to his younger peers. Albritton agrees with that too.
“There’s other kids in the area that are getting signed too and it’s really encouraging for the kids of Highlands County,” he said. “That there is something outside of Highlands County that they can look forward to and strive for and achieve.”