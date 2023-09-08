Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez, right, celebrates with third base/infield coach Jody Reed (33) after Sanchez hit a home run during the fifth inning.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI (AP) — Joey Wendle drove in four runs and finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, leading the Miami Marlins to an 11-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night.

The 33-year-old Wendle batted ninth in the order, and delivered a homer, double and single to highlight the 13-hit attack of the surging Marlins, who won their sixth straight game. Miami moved ahead of Cincinnati in the race for the NL’s third wild-card spot.

