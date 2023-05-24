A ball of energy on and off the gridiron and a force to be reckoned with. Sebring’s Annjalee Johnson set a goal her freshman year of high school that she wanted to play flag football in college. Recently, that goal became a reality when she signed to play for the Webber International University Warriors.

The Warriors are a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Sun Conference. Webber International University is in Babson Park.

