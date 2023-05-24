A ball of energy on and off the gridiron and a force to be reckoned with. Sebring’s Annjalee Johnson set a goal her freshman year of high school that she wanted to play flag football in college. Recently, that goal became a reality when she signed to play for the Webber International University Warriors.
The Warriors are a part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and the Sun Conference. Webber International University is in Babson Park.
During her senior year as a Blue Streak, Annjalee made 92 total tackles with 81 being solo, 32 sacks and forced 142 yards lost on defense. Offensively, she rushed for 152 yards on 19 carries, made nine receptions for 91 yards and had three touchdowns.
“Signing means a lot to me,” Annjalee said. “I’ve been wanting to do this since the ninth grade and I’ve been hoping that I could play (flag football) in college after graduating. It means a lot to have everyone come to support me. It made me really happy to see that my teammates came and all my family members.
“I had a lot of schools checking me out but Webber is close to home and I had the opportunity to play with the team. I liked the players and it really felt like a family, so it was fun. The coaches were very nice and supportive. I really liked their vibe.”
Annjalee said she has learned a lot of lessons from her coaches. “They told me that I don’t have to be the best, I just have to give my best and I live by that every single day,” she said.
The senior is working toward a degree in law enforcement. “I’m good with people and I’m hyper. I never want to sit still so I think law enforcement would be the perfect thing for me.”
Sebring flag football Coach Gary Demarest has big shoes to fill next season.
“I’m very proud of her for not only what she does on the field but for what she does in school and her grades,” Demarest said. “She is blessed and that is what I keep trying to tell her. Hopefully she will succeed at the next level in education, not flag. Hopefully she is using a sport to get an education, not an education to play a sport.
“I think she is going to be good. She is a live wire, a free spirit and sometimes you have to rein her in but she doesn’t stop. When she wants something, you can’t stop her. She will go after it. She is going to be hard to replace talent wise. She is one of the main players as far as athleticism.”
Annjalee has fallen in love with flag football and hopes to play for many years to come.
“From day one she said she loved flag,” Demarest said. “Once she found out they have it in college, she said ‘Coach, I want to play this in college’. I said ‘Ann, keep the grades and with your athletic blessing you will play in college. You will sell yourself, the main thing is your grades.’ She has a 3.8 grade point average and I told her mother ‘You don’t have anything to worry about, the only thing to worry about is Ann saying the wrong thing.’”
Demarest knows that Annjalee has what it takes to be successful at Webber.
“Once at college she will have to keep doing what she is doing, mature a little bit and stay focused,” he explained. “She has a dream of becoming a police officer and getting a criminology degree. She has a dream of playing flag in the Olympics. I said ‘Ann, keep that dream but make sure you have that education. Flag will be with you for a while but education is forever. If it is in the Lord’s plans it will happen, you just keep doing what you are doing.’”
“My mom has been my biggest support,” Annjalee said. “She is a team mom, she comes to every game, she helps out the coaches and she even supports us in basketball. She really does everything.”
“I couldn’t be prouder and she has worked really hard to get where she is going,” said Tonya Emerick, Annjalee’s mother. “Everything makes her special, she has this drive in her and she is successful all the time. She puts her mind to something, sets a goal and makes sure she completes it. She will have to keep being the same person she is now once at college and she will do fine.”
When it comes to leaving home, Annjalee and her mother have mixed feelings.
“I’m excited!” exclaimed Annjalee. “I’m ready to go. I’m really excited to start a new journey in my life. It is a little sad but I’m not going far and I’ll be close to home so it will be OK. I’ve been hanging out with my friends and family and really enjoying them because I will not have as much time with them once I’m gone.”
Her mom, on the otherhand, isn’t as excited.
“I’m not ready for her leave,” Emerick said. “She is my oldest and the first one to leave home. Her little sister plays flag as well and basketball so hopefully she will follow in Annjalee’s footsteps. This scholarship means a lot because Annjalee is the first one in our family to go to college and play sports. She is going into law enforcement and it is amazing. I’m just so proud of her and I love her with all of my heart.”
Annjalee is grateful to all those that have supported her through out her high school career.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out to support me,” added Annjalee. “Everyone that came out from my ninth grade year to my senior year and just being there for me and pushing me to play my hardest. My coaches specifically too for always pushing me to give it my all and taught me to give 110%, well actually 90% because I’m too hyper but we aren’t going to talk about that.”