MIAMI (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a two-run drive for his 35th homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Luis Arraez reached on a leadoff single in the third inning before Soler connected against Trevor Williams, giving Miami a 2-1 lead. It was Soler’s 19th go-ahead homer of the season, extending his major league lead.

