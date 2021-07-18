A lifelong dream came true for Josh Crouch. After years of hard work and dedication to America’s greatest pastime, Crouch was drafted into the MLB by the Detroit Tigers. Crouch was selected in the 11th round and the 315th overall pick.
Crouch grew up in Sebring and has wanted to play in the MLB since he was 3 years old. Crouch started his baseball journey at Max Long Field where he helped his teams win two Dixie Youth Baseball World Series titles. He played travel ball and eventually went on to be a standout for the Sebring High School baseball team. During his time at Sebring High School he dedicated a lot of time to help the youth of Highlands County perfect their baseball game and was named the All-Highlands Baseball Player of the Year. He played many positions for the Blue Streaks but his senior year he focused on catching and ended up getting a scholarship to the State College of Florida (SCF) and went on to play for the University of Central Florida Knights (UCF).
“This is so surreal and being back here (Max Long Field) and thinking about all the days I spent in the (batting) cages is pretty awesome,” Crouch said. “All the work it took to get here and it was a long time coming. This is the thing that has been in the forefront of my mind since I was little. I could almost taste it getting ready to happen. Compounded work over time and it finally happened.”
The moment Crouch got the call was an emotional time for him and his family.
“I got the call on day two of the draft in the seventh round and I turned down the first offer,” explained Crouch. “I was at my friend’s house in Orlando and it was probably 30 seconds before the 11th round started, I knew I was getting drafted by the (Detroit) Tigers. It was excited and in tears, you can’t really explain it until you are there in that moment. I didn’t know what to expect because I was expected to go earlier than I did but we were waiting around on the money figure and I got it. It was pretty emotional. My parents, family and friends were there with me and it was very emotional for them as well.”
Crouch was thrilled to be selected by the Detroit Tigers.
“The Tigers were one of my top two teams that I wanted to go to,” Crouch explained. “I wanted to either go to the (San Diego) Padres or the Tigers. The Padres had the second to last pick so it just fell right into place and I am excited to get started with the Tigers.”
Crouch is a prime example of hard work paying off.
“Me coming up from where I have been, I want everyone to understand that if you have the right mindset you can literally achieve anything you want,” said Crouch. “I’ve had a lot of people who never thought I would get to this area and my main goal was to prove that I could do it. People focus on proving others wrong but you need to focus on proving yourself right, prove to yourself that you can do whatever you want to do.
“Never giving up is the biggest thing. Besides work ethic, you have to do everything you can to get better. Every day that you are not doing something, someone else is. The draft is getting more and more exclusive, it is going from 40 rounds to 20 and isn’t going back, that is how much harder you have to work. There is less of a chance so you have to work, work, work and even when you think you are good, keep working.”
When asked what this journey has been like, Crouch was at a loss of words.
“Changing positions and catching has been a whirlwind in itself but to be honest I don’t know what to say,” said Crouch. “I am just really thankful for all the people that have gotten me to this point. I’ve been to so many place, different schools and bounced around to different positions so it has been fun.”
Crouch has had a fantastic support system behind him throughout this journey.
“My parents are 100% my biggest support,” stated Crouch. “I am thankful for Robert ‘Dino’ Andino Sr. and all my coaches growing up. I am the kind of guy that takes a little piece from everybody and applies to who I am. Dino has been one of the biggest helps for me and the people of Bible Fellowship Church. I want to thank God for letting this happen and I am just getting started.”
Crouch’s parents are ecstatic to have their son playing for the Tigers and especially having him play in Lakeland for a short period of time at the Tigers training facility.
“It is going to be awesome to have him close to home for a little while,” said Jean Crouch, Josh’s mother. “As his parents we knew his determination and hard work would carry him a long way but it is exciting to have him realize a portion of his dream. We have so much to be thankful for and the Lord has blessed us with many special friends and family that have invested in Josh’s life. They have encouraged us as a family on this long road of ups and downs. It has been very amazing and we are thrilled to share this special time with the community that has surrounded Josh for years with love and support as he chases his dream.”
Draft day was nerve racking for the Crouch family.
“We heard that he was going to be drafted and it was a waiting game, it was intense but the excitement was bar none,” explained Jean. “He had friends (teammates) that he played with on the River Rats (Sanford River Rats are a Florida Collegiate Summer League team) and it was very special. He has been staying with the Cruz family the last two summers in Longwood while playing for the River Rats and they have been an amazing support. Their son plays for LSU and they just clicked. The Lord has just connected the puzzle pieces in many ways throughout the years and this was just another way. Ed and I wanted to call the ones that have been here for us along the way and they have been with us through the long run.”
“We give the Lord the honor for this,” said Jean Crouch. “We have prayed a lot along the way and that has been our support system as a family. We have had a lot of people praying with us through the tough times and the good.”
Sebring High School coaches are proud of Crouch and his accomplishments since graduating.
“I am proud of Josh and his work ethic from the time I met him as a freshman, he was fantastic,” said Sebring Coach Jasone DeWitt. “He came in and worked. He was always at the field and even as a high school player, he was here at Max Long teaching the younger kids. For a kid like that to come here, take time for the kids that are in the community, it is an honor for him and the community. It is a privilege for him to get drafted and he still remembers that he is a role model. I am just so proud of him.”
Crouch is a tough player who gives it his all.
“He is a tough kid and I learned that our second fall practice where he caught a ball across the jaw,” explained DeWitt. “We had some infield stuff going on and outfield stuff going on, balls were flying all around, he was at shortstop at the time and a ball caught him right in the jaw and broke his jaw. He didn’t drop, he just walked off the field and said to me ‘Coach I think I just broke my jaw.’ If it were me I would have been on the ground but that is just him, that is his mentality. He has always wanted to be a pro guy and set his mind to it. He never took days off and I knew while he was away at college he was always doing something. Even during COVID he was always working. I am proud for him and this is great. It is really great because of what he still does for the kids that look up to him.”
Coach DeWitt knows Crouch is extraordinary.
“His work ethic, his knowledge of the game, the way he approaches the game is what makes him special,” said DeWitt. “He played many positions for us throughout his high school career. He played around with catching a little bit and then he got serious with it his senior year.”
DeWitt is excited for Crouch to begin his professional career close to home.
“It will be great for him to be in Lakeland so his family will get an opportunity to see him and that the local people can go watch him,” DeWitt added. “He has to remember that every day that he is out there playing in the minors that he is playing for every team. He is just a trade away from a team that needs a catcher because of how they watch him approach a game. If he stays level headed and stays with what he has been doing his entire life, he has a chance of making it, no doubt about it. He is going to set his mind to it and he won’t give up on it.
“You can’t say enough good things about Josh. He was a guy that could get things started for us in high school and would work on his craft every single day, every day he got better. He has that mentality that no one will outwork him. It is great for kids to see him come back and spend time with them. It is special for these younger kids to see what Josh is doing because a lot of guys are too busy but Josh has never been too busy.”
Josh Crouch reported to the Detroit Tigers Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland this past week where he will start the next chapter of his incredible story.