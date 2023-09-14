Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher JT Chargois throws to a Milwaukee Brewers batter during the first inning.

 JEFFREY PHELPS/AP PHOTO

MILWAUKEE — Josh Donaldson homered for the first time with his new team and Freddy Peralta turned in another stellar outing as the Milwaukee Brewers downed the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee (81-63) is a season-high 18 games above .500 and reached the mark for the first time since it finished the 2021 season at 95-67.

