AVON PARK — The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour held its sixth tournament of the summer season on Tuesday and Wednesday at River Greens Golf Course.
The River Greens Championship attracted a field of 63 junior golfers, ages 6-18, who posted some solid scores considering the sweltering conditions they had to deal with.
In the boys 16-18 age group, which played 18 holes, Brayden Smith finished first with a solid score of 149 after shooting an 82 on day one and a 67 on the second day. Trey Bray placed second after firing an 81 and 69 for a total of 150. Jack DuPriest came in third place when he shot an 81 and 71 adding up to 152. Zach Doorlag carded a two-day total of 164; Zach Carlton, 168; Dillon Parnell, 171; Jay Walkup, 173; Jayden Bolin, 174; Kale Henderson, 175; Zach Madrigal, 179; Andrew Ervin, 182; Tommy Boyle, 185; Kase Waldron, 186; Ben Trevino, 196; Kellen Westberry, 205 and Ian Frasier had 208.
In the point standings, Smith is in the lead with a total of 215 with Marquez Angeles is a close second with 213 and Bray rounds out the top three with 204.
Hannah Castillo continued her outstanding play by shooting a 76 and 80 which added up to 156 to win the girls 14-18 division, Rebecca Kesling came in second place after carding an 82 and 82 for a 165, Olivia Kesling finished third after firing a 95 both days for a total of 190. Melanie Suarez had a total of 194; Kearsta Danser, 194; Ella McHargue, 239; Aidan Fontana, 254 and Selah Damron-Lovett came in with 278.
Hannah Castillo has 24-point lead in the point standings with a 250. Rebecca Kesling is sitting in second with 226 and her sister Olivia Kesling is in third place with 184 points.
In the boys 14-15 age group, Alex Krushwitz won with scores of 82 and 80 which added up to 162. Matthew Suarez came in with scores of 82 and 81 for a total of 163 placing him in second. Coming in third place with a two-day total of 166 was Devin Wortinger who shot an 83 on both days. Zach Dent came in with a total of 182; Tanner Simmons, 186; Daylon White, 188; Caleb Glisson, 203 and Ethan Griffiths had a 211.
Alex Kruschwitz has the lead in the point standings with 229 points. Devin Wortinger (211) has a one-point advantage over John Roberts who is in third with 210.
In the boys 11-13 division, who play nine holes, newcomer Barrett Green finished in first place with a 46 and 32 for a total of 78. Jordan Castillo was right on his heals when he came in second place after carding a 42 and 37 which added up to 79. Liam McCann finished third after a 48 and 49 for a total of 97. CJ Taylor had a 110; Avian Chavez, 119 and Nathan Boyd had 126.
Currently in first place is Jordan Castillo who has a 15-point buffer in the standings with a 241. Liam McCann sits in second with 226 and CJ Taylor is in third with 188.
Jenesi Trevino continued her torrid play by shooting a 41 and 48 to win the girls 11-13 age group with a total of 89. Brooke Fann (54, 59) and Ava Griffith (52, 61) tied at 113 and after one playoff hole Brooke Fann placed second and Avan Griffiths took third.
In the point standings, Jenesi Trevino has an impressive 48-point lead. She has competed in four of the six events and won all four giving her 250 points. Brooke Fann is in second place with 202 and Ava Griffiths is currently third with 154.
Owen Smith shot a 43 and 49 for a total of 92 to win the boys/girls 9-10 age group. In a close second was Zoe Hout who came in with a 47 and 46 for a two-day total of 93. Finishing in third place was Nixon Bone who fired a 51 and 54 which added up to 105. JD Scheipsmeier had a total of 106; Kayden Albritton, 106; Isabella Morris, 106; Tess Johnson, 110; Huntley Martin, 118; Luke Lovett, 121; Ocean Payne, 122; Ashlyn Wortinger, 132; Emily-Kate Campbell, 137; Austin Sims, 137; Annabelle Brock, 144 and Hayes Steedley came in with 148.
Owen Smith is the current leader in the point standings with 244 and Zoe Hout is in second place with 232. JD Scheipsmeier is in third with 190.
In the girls/boys 6-8 division, Trey Acevedo finished in first with a 63 after shooting a 37 on the first day and a 26 on day two. Garrett Parnell placed second with a 43 and 34 which totaled 77. Brooke Wortinger came in third place with a 41 and 37 which added up to be 78. Nivea Bone had a total of 81 and Jude Bone finished with a 95.
In the point standings, Trey Acevedo has a 42-point lead with 250. Garrett Parnell is in second place with 208 and Eli Hollywood is currently in third with 180.
The next event on the summer schedule was held on Tuesday at Highlands Ridge North with results unavailable as of press time.
Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club will host the Tour Championship which a two-day tournament next weekend Aug. 6-7. An awards banquet will be held Sunday evening at the Island View Restaurant. All kids who played in at least 4 of the first 7 events plus the Tour Championship will be recognized with a point standings trophy.
For more information about the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour, contact Kesling at 863-835-2436.