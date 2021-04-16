Bluegill Season
Mid-April typically marks the beginning of bluegill season for many Highlands County anglers, with May and June being the prime time.
Bluegill have an “attitude” and a “feisty” disposition for their size and fight better than any other freshwater species of panfish. Not only are they fun to catch, but their filets are second to none in the frying pan.
Largemouth bass get a lot of attention in Florida, but bluegills aren’t far behind in popularity. And many anglers believe, pound for pound, a bluegill provides a better fight than a bass!
Bluegills fall into a class of fish often referred to as “panfish” known for their tasty white filets fitting into a pan or a skillet. It often takes a “mess of em” for a meal, but most people would agree, it’s well worth the effort.
Anytime is a good time to fish for them, but the experts claim the best time is 4:30 to 7:00pm., usually slowing down an hour prior to sunset.
Most feed on insects and their larvae, but as they grow larger, they will eat minnows, crickets and worms washed into the water by daily rainstorms.
If you plan to fish for them, live worms and crickets are the best bait, either fished on the bottom or suspended below a float. Crickets, grubs, sand maggots or grass shrimp will also catch bedding bluegills. Bedding bluegills can become extremely aggressive, striking anything that comes near their nest.
Artificial baits can also work well. A 1/8th ounce Beetle-Spin with a white, chartreuse or brown body is extremely effective and can be lots of fun on an ultralight rod and reel with light line.
My personal preference is fly fishing with small, size 12 “poppers” on a 3wt flyrod. (Poppers are flies with cork or foam heads designed to imitate floating insects). Tipped with a small worm or maggot, poppers can an exciting way to fish for bluegills.
When I was a kid in Ohio, my Dad would take me and one of my brothers and we’d head out to the lake around 4 or 5pm and flyfish together out of a 16’ rowboat until dark. We knew where the bluegills were bedding and it didn’t take long to row the small boat to the exact location and drop the anchors. Most of the little poppers we fished with were homemade, using a small piece of cork, a few small feathers and a size 10 or 12 hook. I always enjoyed painting the cork heads yellow or white and adding eye’s before setting them aside to dry. We usually tipped the poppers with a maggot or waxworm.
Once you found the beds, it wasn’t hard to coax the bluegills to bite. We often caught enough on each trip for a big Sunday fish dinner with our family and friends.
Bluegills can be caught anytime of the year but here in Florida, they’ll begin moving into shallow water in mid-April in search of areas to spawn.
Spawning time typically begins in mid-April (sometimes sooner or later, depending on the weather) and can continue all summer. Most bluegills spawn three to five times a season. Most prefer weedy protected bays with gravel or sandy bottoms. Spawning areas are usually pretty easy to find, with as many as 50 to 100 beds in 3-6’ of water (depending on the clarity of the water). Side scans on electronic devices can often pinpoint spawning bed locations.
People often wonder where bluegills go after the spawn, and that’s a really good question. Experts agree that following the spawn they disappear into 12–15-foot depths of water with miles of featureless flats, where they spend the balance of the year chasing young-of-the-year shad.
Bluegill usually live from 4-6 years of age but occasionally can reach up to 8-11 years of age in captivity. In just one spring/summer period, a single female bluegill can spawn three to five times releasing 2,300 to 81,100 eggs per spawn. This rate of reproduction is necessary to maintain adequate bass forage in a balanced bluegill/largemouth bass fishery.
And for those of you interested in catching “big” bluegills, Florida’s Trophy Catch program, in addition to recognizing anglers for catching and releasing largemouth bass over 8 pounds, also has a program called “Big Catch” which is Florida’s family-friendly freshwater angler recognition program for other species.
Thirty-three different freshwater fish are included in the program, providing anglers an opportunity to qualify for a customized-color certificate, decal and a discount for a photo plaque.
In order to qualify, bluegill admissions for adults must weigh 1 pound and be a minimum of 10 inches in length. Youth submissions are lower with the weight at .75 pounds and 8 inches in length. Of course, all fish must be caught legally and weight and measurement are required with a photograph of the fish.
For you trophy hunters, the Florida State record is 2 pounds, 15.25 ounces, commonly referred to as 2.95 pounds. That fish was caught by John LeMaster at Crystal Lake in 1989.
And the world record bluegill recorded by the International Gamefish Association was caught in 1950, at Ketona Lake, in Alabama. The bluegill weighed in at a whopping 4 pounds and 12 ounces. It was 15 inches long with a girth of 18 ¼ inches.
I live on a small lake in Golf Hammock, Lake Clara, and I typically feed the bluegills daily off my fishing dock. The water is super clear this time of the year and I enjoy just watching the hordes of bluegill feeding on the floating fish food. As a bonus, catfish, tilapia and an occasional bass wander into the fray, along with an occasional turtle.
I was prompted to write this column about bluegills because my buddy, Dave Bennington came over this morning with a can of redworms and we spent the morning sitting on my dock and drowning worms. We caught a lot of bluegills, mostly small ones, but it was still fun.
As the morning sun rose higher in the sky, and the temperatures rose, we both agreed it was about time to wrap it up. For some reason, even though I was ready to quit fishing, I always have to make a few more casts. I set my worm rod aside and picked up an ultra-light rod with a Beetle-Spin lure and a brown plastic trailer.
After about a dozen casts, with no takers, I was ready to hang it up again. As Dave was gathering up his gear, I decided to make “one more cast”.
I let the Beetle Spin fall, counting to myself, 1001, 1002, 1003, and as I started to reel, something nailed it going sideways. My first thought was it was probably a bass, but it didn’t feel like a bass, and it didn’t jump. It seemed to want to go sideways and deep as it fought hard on my little, ultra-light rod. Once I worked it closer to the dock, I could see it was a huge bluegill. Almost a black/purple color, I landed the fish and marveled at its size. The fish was close to 10 inches. It was the biggest bluegill I think I’ve ever caught. I guess that just goes to show there’s always some big ones out there.
It just takes one more cast!
Editor’s note: Don Norton is a semi-retired bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.