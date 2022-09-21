The BIG SHOW BASS TOURNAMENT 2022-2023 SEASON
It was originally announced a couple months ago that the BIG SHOW BASS TOURNAMENTS would not have another season, but due to popular demand, my buddy Joe Kozic and his wife Pat (who actually does all the work) changed their mind and decided to have another season.
For those of you who may not know about the BSBT, it has been one of the most successful bass tournament circuits in this area for the last 5 years, with all the credit going to Joe and Pat.
Joe and I used to be fishing partners and we often talked about starting a series of bass tournaments with a 100% of the entry fees paid out and a high percentage geared to the winning team.
Both of us had fished many different tournaments and we debated the pros and cons of all of them, trying to figure out what would make our event something special.
Joe had fished some tournaments on Lake Okeechobee where they provided food and drinks after the event and he thought that would be important. I pushed for the 100% payback. We both liked the idea of giving out trophies to the winners.
Our goal was to find local sponsors who would support the tournament and Joe knew many of the right people to call on. One of our goals was to raise $10,000.00 to be paid out to the winning team at the last tournament of the season, the classic.
There were lots of other details that we worked out before we finally came up with a name, Don & Joe’s BIG SHOW.
We scheduled the first tournament for October 2017, just after Hurricane Irma tore through Florida and made a mess of Highlands County. It also made a mess of me.
Cleaning my gutters after the storm, I had a heart attack. Fortunately, the doctors were able to place five stents in my right artery, and I was back on my feet in a few days. While in the hospital, the doctors were also concerned about blockage in my left artery, and as it turned out, I was back in the hospital on the day we held our first tournament.
Joe had to do it all, and he did a great job!
By the time the second tournament rolled around, I was able to help Joe and it, too went off without a hitch. But my health was slowing me down, and after a couple more tournaments, I met with Joe and I gave him the company we had formed.
Joe could have ended it there, but he moved forward, changing the name to The BIG SHOW Bass Tournaments, and enlisted Pat to do all the paperwork.
Joe went on to build a weigh-in trailer and after 5 years, his tournament trail is recognized as one of the best run, most successful bass tournament circuits in South Florida.
And last year, thanks to their many sponsors, Joe and Pat were able to present a check for $10,000.00 to the winners of the 2021-2022 Classic.
I’ve fished a few of the BSB&T’s over the last couple of years, and I’m planning on fishing a few more this upcoming season.
The schedule for the 2022-2023 season is as follows:
October 22, 2022
November 19, 2022
December 17, 2022
January 21, 2022
February 18, 2022
March 18, 2022
April 22-23, 2022 (Two-day Classic)
All of the tournaments are held on Lake Istokpoga at Istokpoga Park from 7am to 2pm. Membership fee is $30.00. Entry fee is $130.00 per team, which includes $10.00 towards the BIG BASS pot. 95% payout.
If you are interested in signing up, you can mail a check to BSBT c/o Joe Kozic, 1824 Sandra Blvd, Sebring, Florida 33870. Make the check out to BSBT LLC. Or, you can stop by Marine & Tackle Warehouse or Lake Placid Marine to pick up a membership and entry fee and submit your payment. You can also pay the morning of the tournament $150.00.
The tournaments averaged around 50 boats last year. I wouldn’t be surprised to see even more teams enter this year’s events.
The Angler Magazine will once again be one of the many sponsors who will hopefully provide BSBT with the financial support to once again offer a big check to the winners of the classic.
For more information on sponsoring this tournament circuit, give Joe a call at 863-381-5794 or email him at joekozic@gmail.com.
On a personal note, this past month has been a difficult time for our family. Many of you may know that our daughter Amy passed away on August 29th, 2022. We held a memorial service for her on September 3rd at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring. Many of our friends and family shared her life with Pastor Wayne Godwin.
Thank you to everyone for your prayers and condolences. She will be greatly missed by many.
Editor’s note: Don Norton, often referred to as “Red”, is a bass fishing guide, custom rod builder and tournament bass fisherman. He was the owner of two local fishing tackle stores, REDS in Avon Park and REDS II in Sebring, and in addition to previously writing for Highlands Today the NEWS-SUN and the Coastal Angler, he also taught evening classes at the South Florida State College in Avon Park on bass fishing techniques and custom rod building. Don is also an author with two books; Fish Tales and Queenie – The Legend of Lake Istokpoga. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.